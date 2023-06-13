Nothing Phone (2) Set to Launch on July 11

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) finally has a confirmed launch date. The 5G smartphone will make its official debut in India and global markets on July 11. The announcement was made by the company, solidifying the date for eager customers and media outlets. The event is scheduled to take place at 8:30 PM during the second week of July, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts worldwide. Let's delve into the design, price, and specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone.

Expected Price in India for the Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is projected to carry a price tag of approximately Rs 40,000 in India. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, as the teasers for this 5G phone have already been unveiled on the renowned e-commerce platform. In the same price range, the Phone (2) is likely to compete with other smartphones, such as the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7a, basing this speculation on the officially confirmed specifications. It's worth noting that the original Nothing Phone (1) was priced at Rs 32,999 in India.

According to recent interviews with Nothing's CEO Carl Pei, it is suggested that the design of the Nothing Phone (2) will bear similarities to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). This aligns with previous rumours circulating in the tech community. When questioned about the Glyph Interface with LEDs present on the back of the Phone (1), Pei mentioned that the upcoming 5G phone will offer more customisation options and enhanced functionality.

While this hints at a familiar design, it also suggests that the focus this time around will be on improving the software experience for users. Although Pei did not explicitly confirm whether the Phone (2) will feature the same LED design on the back, the mention of increased customisation options implies that Nothing intends to retain certain elements of the previous design. It is possible that the new Nothing phone may introduce some changes to the back panel, providing users with a refreshed look. The brand has already confirmed the presence of an aluminium side frame on the new 5G device. As the launch event approaches, more details regarding the design are expected to surface.