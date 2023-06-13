Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom Enhance Connectivity Between Angola and South Africa

Liquid Dataport, a subsidiary of pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has joined forces with Angola Telecom, the leading fixed network operator in Angola, to announce the establishment of a new terrestrial fibre route connecting Luanda, Angola, to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Enhancing Connectivity in Africa

According to the statement, this strategic collaboration aims to expand connectivity options and provide regional customers with access to high-speed internet at affordable costs, thereby driving economic growth and fostering direct commerce corridors.

According to Liquid Dataport, adding this route to its regional fibre backbone significantly adds to its existing 110,000 km network. This expansion empowers Liquid to offer its customers enhanced connectivity options and seamless access to high-speed internet services.

With this development, Liquid reinforces its commitment to bridging the digital divide and connecting communities throughout Africa.

Strengthening Economic Growth

According to the joint statement, this collaboration between Angola Telecom and Liquid Dataport enables seamless connectivity with other countries in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and South Africa, fostering long-term economic growth.

Seamless Access to High-Speed Connectivity

By investing in this fibre route, Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom provide organizations and individuals in Angola with access to high-speed connectivity, creating advantages and facilitating direct commerce corridors.

The route passes through Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zimbabwe, Zambia, and South Africa, enabling enhanced connectivity and fostering regional cooperation.

Extending Connectivity to Enterprises and SMEs

While primarily catering to the high demand from wholesale customers, Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom have also partnered to extend high-speed connectivity to enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Angola.

This collaborative effort ensures businesses can benefit from improved connectivity and gain direct access to data centres in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Angola

Angola Telecom stressed the importance of making the internet more accessible to the population, as the current internet penetration in Angola stands at only 5 million people.

Angola Telecom's partnership with Liquid Dataport has been ongoing for over two years, aligning with their shared goal of extending connectivity to the remotest parts of Angola.

According to Liquid, continually expanding its "One Africa Digital Network" ensures that African data remains within the continent, providing customers access to major data centres in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and now Angola.

With the establishment of this new fibre route and the collaboration between Liquid Dataport and Angola Telecom, Angola is set to experience an exponential boost in connectivity, fostering economic growth and positioning the nation as a key player in the digital revolution.