Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

O2 Telefonica, Deutsche Bahn, Ericsson, and Vantage Towers are building a 10km test track in Germany to deliver gigabit 5G for trains and passengers.

Highlights

  • Swift deployment of 13 strategically placed cell towers for seamless connectivity.
  • Now mast concepts eliminate the need for traditional concrete foundations.
  • Construction of the gigabit route expected to conclude by the end of 2023.

O2 Telefonica (Telefonica Germany), in collaboration with Deutsche Bahn, Ericsson, and Vantage Towers, has commenced the construction of the test track called the "Gigabit Innovation Track" (GINT) project. The initiative, backed by around 6.4 million euros grant from the Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport (BMDV), aims to deliver gigabit 5G connections for rail passengers and mobile customers in the future.

Also Read: Orange Poland Enhances Connectivity on PKP Intercity Trains




Infrastructure Advancements

The project, initiated in mid-November 2023, involves the construction of a ten-kilometer-long test track between Karow and Malchow. Telefonica Germany said thirteen cell towers are strategically deployed within a short time along the route to ensure seamless connectivity.

New Mast Concepts and 5G Technology

By deploying new mast concepts that are suitable for a particularly fast and uncomplicated expansion along the railways, the technology partners have eliminated the need for traditional concrete foundations. These masts, anchored with piles, can be swiftly upgraded with the latest 5G network technology by O2 Telefonica.

Also Read: Telefonica to Test vRAN and Open RAN in Germany With Samsung

Network Coverage and Frequency Range

The 5G antennas operate on the 3.6 GHz frequency, which is suitable for fast data transmission rates, with a range of 500 to 1000 meters. Therefore, additional mobile phone locations are required to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity and complete network coverage.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb, Icomera, and CGI to Test Hybrid Satellite and 5G Connectivity for Rail

Project Timeline

According to Telefonica, the construction of the gigabit route is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The first test drives, scheduled to commence in the spring of 2024, will feature the "Advanced Trainlab," Deutsche Bahn's experimental train on the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern route, travelling at speeds up to 140 kilometres per hour.

Upon completion of the test drives, the project will unveil its findings, showcasing the potential of high-speed 5G connections.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

