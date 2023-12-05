O2 Slovakia to Start 3G Shutdown Next Month, Embraces 4G and 5G



O2 will begin turning off the 3G network in selected areas of Slovakia at the end of January 2024, gradually extending the shutdown across the entire country over two years. O2 Slovakia noted that the usage of 3G has diminished significantly, reaching a minimal level today due to the advent of 4G LTE and 5G technologies.

Phased 3G Transition

According to O2, the 3G shutdown process will be initiated in the districts of Zarnovica and Zlate Moravce at the end of January 2024. The phased switch-off will progress region by region in Slovakia over the subsequent two years. O2 said it will communicate the shutdown dates for other areas of Slovakia continuously, and customers will receive advance information regarding the 3G network shutdown in their location.

Boosting 4G LTE and 5G Capabilities

With the 3G network shutdown, O2 will concurrently modernise and expand its 4G LTE and 5G networks in those areas, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction. The frequencies freed from 3G will be utilised to strengthen the capacity of high-speed 4G LTE and 5G networks.

As of the end of September, O2 reported that 97.6 percent of the population had access to its 4G network, and its 5G network covered 69.3 percent of the population, as reported by TelecomTalk in October 2023.

LTE Milestone

"Commercial operation in the modern 4G LTE network started in December 2014 in Bratislava and Kosice, so it has been with us for 9 years. We are currently focusing all our attention on building the 5G network, which is currently available to almost 70 percent of people in Slovakia. The advantage of technologically advanced networks over outdated 3G technology is indisputable in all aspects - whether it is calls or a stable and fast data connection. That is why we constantly invest in the development of our 4G and 5G networks. Switching to a higher speed means an even better user experience for data, phone calls, listening to music or watching movies and videos," explained O2.

Customer Guidance

O2 Slovakia emphasised that the 3G network shutdown will impact only customers using older SIM cards or devices without support for 4G LTE, 5G, or VoLTE calls. So, O2 advised customers with devices or SIM cards limited to 3G mode to consider upgrading to take advantage of the latest technology offered through its network.