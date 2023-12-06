BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has two amazing value long-term data vouchers which come with 2GB of daily data. These plans are good for customers who already have an active prepaid plan and are looking to get an additional data booster plan that will help them with their data needs. If you don't have an active prepaid plan, these plans won't work for your SIM. So ensure that you first recharge with a plan voucher to be able to use the benefits of the data vouchers we are talking about. So how much do these data vouchers cost and what all you get with them? Let's find out.









BSNL Rs 788 Data Voucher

The Rs 788 data voucher from BSNL comes with a service validity of 180 days. This plan only comes with data benefits. The data benefit is 2GB per day for the entire validity. There are no other benefits bundled with the plan as this is just a simple data voucher. Once you consume the 2GB data for the day, the speed will drop to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 1515 data Voucher

The Rs 15151 data voucher from BSNL comes with a service validity of 365 days. This plan comes with 2GB of daily data as well. The Rs 1515 plan doesn't offer any additional benefits apart from the daily data like the Rs 788 plan. With this one as well, once the 2GB data is exhausted for the day, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

If you want to go for a slightly more affordable data voucher with a shorter-term validity but still want 2GB of daily data, then you can go for the Rs 411 plan. With the BSNL Rs 411 plan, users get 2GB of daily data for 90 days and the speed reduces to 40 Kbps after consuming the 2GB data for the day.