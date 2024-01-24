Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss on Disney Plus Hotstar



As one of the largest streaming platforms, Hotstar offers a diverse selection of Korean dramas that have gained international acclaim. Renowned for their innovative narratives, compelling characters, and high production quality, these dramas span various genres including romance, humour, fantasy, and action. Disney+ Hotstar ensures there's something for everyone with its vast array of binge-worthy Korean dramas. Here are some notable titles available on Hotstar:

Snowdrop

"Snowdrop" presents a forbidden love story set against the backdrop of South Korea's student movement in the 1980s. BLACKPINK's Jisoo shines in her acting debut alongside Jung Hae-in, as their forbidden love blossoms amid political upheaval. Navigating a labyrinth of secrets, betrayals, and sacrifices, the plot is rife with twists and turns that keep viewers guessing until the end.

Soundtrack #1

"Soundtrack #1" chronicles the narrative of two childhood friends navigating the complexities of love and friendship for over two decades. Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik display endearing chemistry in this slice-of-life drama. As their friendship evolves into something more, the drama explores the characters' emotions in a way that is both endearing and sympathetic.

Revenge of Others

In the high-teen vengeance thriller "Revenge of Others," Ok Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun), a high school student, transfers to her late twin brother's school to uncover the truth about his reported suicide. Teaming up with Ji Soo-heon (Park Solomon), they navigate a web of secrets, lies, and dark passions, seeking revenge on oppressors and exposing the school's corruption.

When the Weather is Fine

Park Min-young and Seo Kang-joon take center stage in "When the Weather is Fine," a slow-burn romance about a cellist returning to her hometown and a bookstore owner. The drama, marked by a melancholic yet hopeful tone, depicts their reestablished relationship as a source of healing from past wounds in the quiet countryside. Offering a mature and realistic representation of love, it departs from typical K-drama cliches.

Rain or Shine

"Rain or Shine" tells the story of two individuals brought together by a catastrophic event, finding healing and hope in each other. Addressing tough issues such as grief, loss, and trauma with subtlety and nuance, the drama received acclaim for its writing, acting, and direction. Won Jin-ah and Lee Jun-ho lead the cast.

Big Mouth

"Big Mouth" delves into the corrupt activities of the wealthy and powerful, exposing societal inequities in Korean society. The drama follows an underachieving lawyer entangled in a murder investigation, uncovering a massive conspiracy involving the affluent upper classes. Featuring Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, and Kim Joo-hun in the main cast, "Big Mouth" explores themes of power, justice, and family protection.