Four Hindi Dark Comedy Web Series on OTT if You Liked Killer Soup

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

If you enjoyed Killer Soup, the latest film featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, here are four dark comedy web series available on OTT platforms in Hindi.

Highlights

  • Desperate wife concocts killer soup to reunite with lover, cops add spice.
  • Failing entrepreneur offered 5 lakhs to kill… wait, a kid?!
  • Sunflower: Mysterious building, dead owner, quirky residents - whodunnit with a side of chuckle.

Follow Us

Four Hindi Dark Comedy Web Series on OTT if You Liked Killer Soup
Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, was released on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The online series revolves around Swathi Shetty, a woman who devises a legendary scheme to reunite with her lover, Umesh, and eliminate her husband, Prabhakar, along the way. However, her plans are jeopardized by police intervention.

The Netflix black comedy series has become a phenomenon due to its superb cast and humorous banter. If you enjoyed the series, here are some great dark humour web series to watch on OTT.




Also Read: Top 5 Inspirational Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend

A Simple Murder

The black comedy series 'A Simple Murder' narrates the story of Manish, a failed entrepreneur battling greatly in both his professional and personal lives. Wounded in an incident where his identity is confused with someone else's, he is offered a mission to kill a little girl in exchange for five lakh rupees in advance.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Black Widows

The online series starring Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shamita Shetty tells the story of three women, Veera, Jayati, and Kavita, who have had enough of their abusive spouses. They devise a flawless strategy to murder them, but a police officer intervenes, uncovering some buried realities.

OTT Platform: Hotstar

Also Read: Top 5 Hollywood Sitcoms to Watch on Netflix

Sunflower

The web series starring Sunil Grover revolves around a mysterious murder that occurred in a building. Raj Kapoor, the owner of flat 1001, has been assassinated, and the building's residents are primary suspects. This humorous thriller series is a must-see.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Afsos

This is the narrative of a man named Nakul, fed up with life and wanting to end it as soon as possible. He attempts suicide several times but survives. Employing a skilled assassin to kill him, he quickly changes his mind and develops a new will to live, but the killer never abandons his projects. This chase and run will make you chuckle your way down the hill.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Also Read: Top Documentaries to Watch on Apple TV+

Dive into the world of dark comedy with these engaging web series, offering a perfect follow-up if you liked 'Killer Soup.'

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Gopal :

A tale of two cities. In Delhi, Airtel 5G is way better than Jio. In most parts of South Delhi…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

Your response shows your education, knowledge, mathematics and perception of great stature... Keep it up.

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

rahul_yadav :

Air Fiber is ideal where traditional wired fiber is unavailable or ISP service is poor. Though wired fiber is generally…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments