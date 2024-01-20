Four Hindi Dark Comedy Web Series on OTT if You Liked Killer Soup



Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, was released on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The online series revolves around Swathi Shetty, a woman who devises a legendary scheme to reunite with her lover, Umesh, and eliminate her husband, Prabhakar, along the way. However, her plans are jeopardized by police intervention.

The Netflix black comedy series has become a phenomenon due to its superb cast and humorous banter. If you enjoyed the series, here are some great dark humour web series to watch on OTT.









A Simple Murder

The black comedy series 'A Simple Murder' narrates the story of Manish, a failed entrepreneur battling greatly in both his professional and personal lives. Wounded in an incident where his identity is confused with someone else's, he is offered a mission to kill a little girl in exchange for five lakh rupees in advance.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Black Widows

The online series starring Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shamita Shetty tells the story of three women, Veera, Jayati, and Kavita, who have had enough of their abusive spouses. They devise a flawless strategy to murder them, but a police officer intervenes, uncovering some buried realities.

OTT Platform: Hotstar

Sunflower

The web series starring Sunil Grover revolves around a mysterious murder that occurred in a building. Raj Kapoor, the owner of flat 1001, has been assassinated, and the building's residents are primary suspects. This humorous thriller series is a must-see.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Afsos

This is the narrative of a man named Nakul, fed up with life and wanting to end it as soon as possible. He attempts suicide several times but survives. Employing a skilled assassin to kill him, he quickly changes his mind and develops a new will to live, but the killer never abandons his projects. This chase and run will make you chuckle your way down the hill.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Dive into the world of dark comedy with these engaging web series, offering a perfect follow-up if you liked 'Killer Soup.'