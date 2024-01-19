Top 5 Inspirational Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover a boost of motivation with these uplifting web series, perfect for a weekend binge. From UPSC struggles to entrepreneurial journeys, find inspiration in every episode.

Highlights

  • Explore the competitive world of UPSC with Aspirants.
  • Witness the IIT-JEE journey in the monochromatic saga of Kota Factory.
  • Follow the dreams of a slum-dweller aspiring to be a golf star in Slum Golf.

Follow Us

Top 5 Inspirational Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend
While "12th Fail" has taken over the internet and inspired thousands of people throughout the country, here are several web series you can watch this weekend on OTT to keep the momentum going.

We all require inspiration and motivation in our lives to keep going. The recently released film "12th Fail" has acted as a huge source of inspiration for young people and aspirations around the country. If you want to binge-watch motivating web series, here are your alternatives.




Also Read: Top Documentaries to Watch on Apple TV+

Aspirants

The journey of UPSC applicants is chronicled in the well-liked online series "Aspirants." It is one of the most competitive and difficult examinations in India. The plot revolves around three buddies who are preparing for the UPSC examination. Watch the series to find out how their friendship and life as aspirants develop. Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Arunabh Kumar, and Shreyansh Pandey created "Aspirants," which stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Abhilash Thapliyal in prominent roles. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Kota Factory

"Kota Factory," directed by Saurabh Khanna, follows the lives of an IIT-JEE aspirant in India. This online series, made in black and white, depicts the struggles of an IIT-JEE applicant in the city of Kota, Rajasthan, recognized as an IIT coaching center. This show has two seasons, with Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, and Ranjan Raj in lead roles. You can view it on Netflix or YouTube.

Slum Golf

"Slum Golf" tells the story of a child born in Mumbai's slums who wants to be a golf star. The online series stars Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjun Aujla. Watch this inspiring web series on Amazon Mini TV.

Panchayat

"Panchayat" is a blockbuster hit series available on Amazon Prime Video about an engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in a rural fictional town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of better employment opportunities. Watch the web series to learn how this engineering graduate's life altered and how he dealt with the village's problems. The web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta.

Also Read: Top 5 Hollywood Sitcoms to Watch on Netflix

Pitchers

"Pitchers" tells the story of four friends and young entrepreneurs who abandoned their day jobs to launch their businesses. Watch the web series to learn about their struggles and how their path as young entrepreneurs progresses. Watch this web series on Zee5.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

Your response shows your education, knowledge, mathematics and perception of great stature... Keep it up.

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

rahul_yadav :

Air Fiber is ideal where traditional wired fiber is unavailable or ISP service is poor. Though wired fiber is generally…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

rahul_yadav :

Jio is already implement this they are Not giving Jio Air Fiber convection where is Jio Fiber (Wired) is available.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments