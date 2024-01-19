Top 5 Inspirational Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend



While "12th Fail" has taken over the internet and inspired thousands of people throughout the country, here are several web series you can watch this weekend on OTT to keep the momentum going.

We all require inspiration and motivation in our lives to keep going. The recently released film "12th Fail" has acted as a huge source of inspiration for young people and aspirations around the country. If you want to binge-watch motivating web series, here are your alternatives.









Aspirants

The journey of UPSC applicants is chronicled in the well-liked online series "Aspirants." It is one of the most competitive and difficult examinations in India. The plot revolves around three buddies who are preparing for the UPSC examination. Watch the series to find out how their friendship and life as aspirants develop. Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Arunabh Kumar, and Shreyansh Pandey created "Aspirants," which stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Abhilash Thapliyal in prominent roles. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Kota Factory

"Kota Factory," directed by Saurabh Khanna, follows the lives of an IIT-JEE aspirant in India. This online series, made in black and white, depicts the struggles of an IIT-JEE applicant in the city of Kota, Rajasthan, recognized as an IIT coaching center. This show has two seasons, with Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, and Ranjan Raj in lead roles. You can view it on Netflix or YouTube.

Slum Golf

"Slum Golf" tells the story of a child born in Mumbai's slums who wants to be a golf star. The online series stars Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjun Aujla. Watch this inspiring web series on Amazon Mini TV.

Panchayat

"Panchayat" is a blockbuster hit series available on Amazon Prime Video about an engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in a rural fictional town of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of better employment opportunities. Watch the web series to learn how this engineering graduate's life altered and how he dealt with the village's problems. The web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta.

Pitchers

"Pitchers" tells the story of four friends and young entrepreneurs who abandoned their day jobs to launch their businesses. Watch the web series to learn about their struggles and how their path as young entrepreneurs progresses. Watch this web series on Zee5.