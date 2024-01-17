Top Documentaries to Watch on Apple TV+



A wide selection of captivating, educational, and inspirational documentaries is available on Apple TV+. Not only do they serve as insightful social critiques, but they also dive into gripping tales, unseen histories, and innovative viewpoints. Our carefully chosen selection of the top documentaries on Apple TV+ is sure to captivate you with their deft craftsmanship and compelling narrative.

Boys State (2020)

Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's film, "Boys State," provides an engrossing look into an annual Texas initiative in which one thousand high school students construct their own state government. The video offers a provocative glimpse into the future of American governance by examining the complexities of politics, leadership, and the challenges of democracy while following the students through a demanding week-long simulation.

Beastie Boys Story (2020)

The exciting documentary "Beastie Boys Story," helmed by Spike Jonze, traces the ascent of the innovative hip-hop group The Beastie Boys. It tells the tale of the band's development, influence, and continuing friendship through a combination of live storytelling and archive film, presented by Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, the band's surviving members. It is a sincere homage to the phenomenon, capturing the spirit of their influential musical journey.

9/11: Inside the President's War Room (2021)

A behind-the-scenes look at the tense moments that followed the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States is provided by "9/11: Inside the President's War Room." The documentary delves into the decision-making procedures, obstacles, and emotions within the president's inner circle, with interviews featuring notable individuals such as George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice. This gripping documentary offers a distinctive viewpoint on a pivotal period in modern history.

The Year Earth Changed (2021)

The film "The Year Earth Changed," narrated by Sir David Attenborough, examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected ecosystems worldwide. It demonstrates how nature flourishes in surprising ways with less human activity, providing a striking visual display of the natural world's resilience amid the human lockdown, with clearer skies and increased animal activity. The release date was April 2021.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry," directed by RJ Cutler, follows the teenage music star Billie Eilish as she soars to fame. It presents an intimate portrait of Eilish's creative process, familial dynamics, and the highs and lows of her whirlwind journey, balancing incredible global recognition with the struggles of adolescence and offering an authentic peek into the life of the global music phenomenon.