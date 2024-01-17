Airtel ARPU to Grow 7-10 Percent Even in Absence of Tariff Hike: Axis Capital

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Axis Capital rates Bharti Airtel a BUY with a target price of Rs 1,303, citing organic ARPU uplift, 5G potential, and a stable competitive landscape.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel poised for 7-10 percent ARPU growth organically.
  • 5G expected to lift broadband revenue by 70-90 percent.
  • Airtel to focus on Vi's premium subscribers amidst stable competition.

Follow Us

Airtel ARPU to Grow 7-10 Percent Even in Absence of Tariff Hike: Axis Capital

Axis Capital initiated coverage with a BUY rating for Bharti Airtel, setting a target price of Rs 1,303. In its research report, Axis Capital emphasised that Bharti Airtel presents a compelling investment opportunity, riding on the secular trends of subscriber premiumisation, upside from 5G, strong execution, stable competition, and supportive government policies.




Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Enables High-Speed Connectivity in Lakshadweep for Tourists

Organic ARPU Uplift

Specifically, Axis Capital highlighted the organic nature of Airtel's subscriber base, stating that the ongoing trend of subscriber premiumisation—upgrades from feature phones to 4G smartphones, prepaid to postpaid, and consumption of additional services in postpaid—will help Bharti grow its blended ARPU.

Tariff Corrections

Axis estimated that these organic shifts should lead to a 7-10 percent ARPU uplift in the next 12-18 months, even in the absence of a tariff hike. The company noted that the process of repairing the telecom sector started in December 2019 with the first set of tariff hikes, followed by additional hikes in 2021 and 2022.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Data Packs Available in January 2024 Analysed

Overall, entry-level voice and data rates have risen 35-420 percent, and Bharti’s ARPU has increased around 60 during the same time period. However, Axis Capital believes that tariff hikes in the next 9-12 months are unlikely.

5G in Mobile and Broadband Segments

According to Axis Capital, 5G has accelerated revenue growth for telcos globally, with a surge in data usage and, in some cases, differential pricing. Considering India is no different in this trend, the company does not expect telcos to price 5G differently. The higher capacity of 5G to offer higher/unlimited data at premium prices will help lift ARPU. According to the report, wireless broadband (FWA) can lift Bharti's broadband revenue by 70-90 percent.

Stable Competitive Environment

The company also expects the current stability in competition to sustain, likely supporting a rise in tariffs. Considering the scenario of Vodafone Idea's (Vi) weak 5G offering, Axis Capital, in the near term of around 9-12 months, expects Airtel to focus on capturing Vi's premium subscribers as they upgrade to 5G handsets.

Also Read: Brokerages Expect a Steady Quarter for Bharti Airtel: Here’s What They Say

The company emphasised that Bharti's strong financial position, spectrum portfolio, and execution are likely to aid its continued share gains, with key risks involving slower 5G ramp-up impacting mobile/broadband segments and increased competition in the India mobile sector, among others.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Even in areas where Airtel 5G users are less, their network is chocking. Indoor you rarely connect to 5G network…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

According to me 5G FWA only makes sense if it's offered on the mmWave frequency.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Faraz :

Still Airtel is more afraid of their choked NSA 5G than Jio whose 5G don't affect 4G customers and has…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

d5aqoep :

Post-nut clarity for Airtel. Jio will soon realize the same.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Shivraj Roy :

Recently,There was Airshow held in Mumbai and massive crowds have gathered at Marine lines ,Mumbai Jio’s Network 4G or 5G…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments