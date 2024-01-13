

If you have long-weekend holiday plans this festive season, involving domestic travel or visiting your homes, you may not have the same fixed broadband Wi-Fi connectivity for your data usage needs. While on holiday, considering personal time spent with family or friends, there may be unexpected data usage. Although the benefits of Airtel Unlimited 5G on a 5G smartphone come in handy, if you are in a Non-5G Network zone or using a 4G smartphone, then Airtel Data packs will surely enhance your festive occasion.

Bharti Airtel has around 12 data packs available for users to recharge at the time of this write-up. Let's now quickly conduct a complete analysis of these data packs from Airtel to help understand which pack is for you!









Understanding Airtel Data Packs

Airtel Data Packs offer Airtel customers extra data above and beyond the existing data benefits that come bundled with truly unlimited plans. These data packs help customers top-up their account with more data to cater to any of their anticipated usage whenever they want, using the Airtel Thanks App. Please note that a valid base plan is required to avail any of these Airtel Data packs.

Airtel Data Pack 19 - 1GB

This Rs 19 data pack from Airtel is the entry-level basic data pack for anyone trying to avail data packs for whatsoever reason. The pack offers you just 1GB of data with a validity of 1 day, with Data Tariff post quota completion being charged at 50p/MB. If you are someone with very minimalistic usage such as browsing, sharing photos via instant messaging platforms, streaming music for several hours, or streaming short videos, then this pack comes in handy.

Airtel Data Pack 29 - 2GB

If you anticipate slightly higher usage of data, then the Rs 29 pack will help you with video streaming, as the pack comes with 2GB of data with the same 1-day validity.

Airtel Data Pack 49 - 6GB

If you anticipate heavy usage with streaming content or a need to offline content for streaming later while on the move, then this 1-day pack priced at Rs 49, which offers 6GB of data, comes to the rescue. If you are looking for a pack within budget but with a good amount of data bundled, then this pack is for you. The Rs 49 data pack of Airtel brings the effective price of 1GB of data to around Rs 8.

Airtel Data Pack 58 - 5GB

Now, if you don't know the duration of the need for the extra data, and you just want extra data with no validity restrictions, then the Rs 58 data pack comes in handy. The pack comes with no validity restrictions, and you can consume the data at your comfort. This is the first entry-level data pack from Airtel with the validity as of the existing plan validity. The plan offers 3GB of data, with Data Tariff post quota completion being charged at 50p/MB. This pack also offers an app-exclusive FREE 2GB Data Coupon, taking the total data provided by the pack to 5GB.

Airtel Data Pack 65 - 6GB

Airtel's Rs 65 data pack is slightly on the higher side of data allowance, bundling just 4GB of data with the validity as that of the base plan or existing validity. This pack gives that extra 1GB compared to the Rs 58 pack with just Rs 7 extra. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. This pack also offers an app-exclusive FREE 2GB Data Coupon, taking the total data provided by the pack to 6GB.

Airtel Data Pack 98 - 7GB

Now comes the Basic Wynk Music bundled Data Pack. If you are someone who loves Ad-free Music without any interruptions, then the Airtel Rs 98 data pack is for you. This pack comes bundled with 5GB of data with existing plan validity. However, as Wynk Music Premium benefit comes with 30 days of validity, the bundled data is good enough for streaming music month-long without any background data usage. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. This pack also offers an app-exclusive FREE 2GB Data Coupon, taking the total data provided by the pack to 7GB. So, if you don't need Wynk Music benefits, then you can opt for the packs discussed above at a lower price.

Airtel Data Pack 99 - Unlimited Data

And the much-awaited Unlimited Data Pack from Airtel, introduced for streaming lovers. This Rs 99 data pack offers 20GB of data per day for 2 days, taking the total data offered by the plan to 40GB. Post-daily data usage speed will be up to 64Kbps. If you anticipate heavy downloads, a need to offline content, hotspot usage, or streaming needs during your two-day trip or travel, then you can just take this plan and stay worry-free. In a rare case, the complete 40GB can be consumed, especially during the holiday season when with friends and family around. However, in case you consumed all the available data, you can recharge with the same pack again and continue enjoying the benefits.

Airtel Data Pack 118 - 12GB

Airtel's Rs 118 Data pack offers you 12GB of data with validity as that of the existing plan. So, let's say you are travelling for a week and need slightly more data while on the go than your usual usage, then this data pack comes in handy. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. This plan offers 1GB of data at an effective price of around Rs 10.

Airtel Data Pack 148 - 15GB

Now, there's this Data pack from Airtel bundled with an OTT benefit of Airtel Xstream Play. You can enjoy 28 days of free access to over 20 OTT platforms on Airtel Xstream play. The Pack comes bundled with 15GB of data with the existing validity of the base plan, and the Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. There is also an Rs 149 Data Pack from Airtel, which can be ignored.

Airtel Data Pack 181 - 1GB/Day

The Rs 181 data pack is a month-long pack offering 1GB of data per day with 30 days validity. So, if your holiday or travel duration is longer, and you also anticipate extra usage on a daily basis, then this plan is for you. Let's say you are already on a base plan offering 2GB/Day; then recharging with this plan adds you with extra data, taking the overall daily data quota to 3GB per day. So, in that way, this pack helps you to boost the daily data quota on your existing plan for 30 days. Post-quota usage data will be charged at 50p/MB.

Airtel Data Pack 301 - 50GB

Airtel's Rs 301 Data pack is one of our favourite packs. The pack offers 50GB of bulk data, with validity as that of the existing plan. Let's say your existing plan validity is around 140 days left; you can consume the 50GB of data over the same period of 140 days. How and when you consume this data will be at the comfort or usage pattern of the user. Another benefit of this highly appreciated data is that the pack comes with 1 year of Wynk Music premium benefit. Upon recharging, consumers get 50GB of data along with 1 year of Ad-free Music Access for the boosted usage. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB.

Choosing the Right Pack for Your Needs

With insights into the available Airtel Data packs, you can now make an informed decision based on your usage patterns. Keep in mind that the usability of 1GB of data depends on specific online activities, and choosing the right pack ensures an uninterrupted and enjoyable data experience during your festive season travels. We have already analysed the yearly and 84-day plans from Airtel for 2024, which can be checked from the stories linked above.