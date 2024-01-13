Exciting Weekend Ahead with New OTT Releases



Several OTT platforms plan to provide viewers with fresh material this coming weekend. Viewers can choose from a wide range of genres, including crime thrillers, action adventures, and more. Check out some of the many releases that you can enjoy from the comforts of your home this weekend if you're skipping outdoor activities.

Echo

Marion Dayre is the creator of the action-adventure miniseries "Echo," which stars an ensemble cast including Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Charlie Cox, and Devery Jacobs. "Echo" is a 2021 spin-off of Hawkeye, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. This is the twelfth series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Date of release: Jan 10, 2024

Killer Soup

"Killer Soup" is a dark comic crime thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and others. The series, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, is set in Tamil Nadu and tells the tale of the wealthy couple Prabhu and Swathi Shetty, as well as Umesh Pillai, Swathi's extramarital lover, and a slew of killings.

Where to watch: Netflix

Date of release: Jan 11, 2024

Cheran's Journey

The plot of "Cheran's Journey" centers on five applicants for a single position. The candidates, who come from various backgrounds, are applying for the job for different reasons. It was written, produced, and directed by Cheran and stars Prasanna, R Sarath Kumar, Kalaiyarasan, Aari Arujunan, Divya Bharathi, and Kashyap Barbhaya.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Date of release: Jan 12, 2024

The Legend of Hanuman S03

The third season of the animated series "The Legend of Hanuman," created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, is back. The series explores the relationship between Sanket Mhatre's portrayal of Lord Ram and Da Man's portrayal of his most devoted follower, Lord Hanuman.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Date of release: Jan 12, 2024

Killers of the Flower Moon

Rounding up the weekend releases is "Killers of the Flower Moon," available on Apple TV+ from January 12, 2024. In the 1920s, the discovery of oil beneath Osage Nation land in Oklahoma sets off a chain of murders targeting the Osage people. The FBI intervenes to untangle the mystery and bring justice to the victims.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Date of release: Jan 12, 2024

As audiences gear up for a weekend filled with entertainment, these diverse releases cater to a wide range of tastes, ensuring an enriching and enjoyable experience for those choosing to indulge in the world of streaming from the comfort of their homes.