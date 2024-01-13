BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought two new prepaid plans for its customers.
  • These two plans come for Rs 91 and Rs 288.
  • Both plans are prepaid data vouchers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought two new prepaid plans for its customers. These two plans come for Rs 91 and Rs 288. Both plans are prepaid data vouchers. This means that they don't come with service validity, and only offer data benefits. Both plans are not available throughout India but are visible for recharge for users living in the Chennai circle. BSNL may or may not offer these plans in other circles. Let's take a look at the benefits offered by both these prepaid data vouchers.




Read More - BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

BSNL Rs 91 Plan

The Rs 91 plan from BSNL comes with 7 days of service validity only. It offers customers 600MB of data along with 700 SMS. There's no other benefit bundled for the customers. You need to have a base prepaid voucher active to use this plan. The Rs 91 plan is not for users who want a lot of data, but mainly it would fit people who want maybe another few hundred MB of data for the coming few days along with SMS benefits. There are 700 SMS bundled with this plan, which is unusual for a data voucher.

Read More - BSNL is Offering 13 Months of Broadband Service for Just Rs 2988

BSNL Rs 288 Plan

BSNL's Rs 288 plan comes with a longer validity of 60 days. This plan offers customers 2GB of daily data. Post the FUP (fair usage policy) data consumption, the speed of data offered by this plan will be reduced to 40 Kbps. Note that FUP data is refreshed every day. Any unused data will expire on the end of the given day and the data limit will be reset to 2GB on a new day.

The Rs 288 plan from BSNL seems good for consumers who want to enjoy plenty of data for the medium term without worrying about exhausting all of their data.

