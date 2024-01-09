BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report



State-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) lost 636,830 subscribers in October 2023, bringing its total wireless subscriber base to 92,869,283 (92.86 Million), as reported by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Despite this setback, the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), PK Purwar, revealed that BSNL is targetting a 20 percent market share in the mobile subscriber segment by the end of the year, according to a report by FE.

BSNL 4G Rollout

BSNL plans to increase its wireless subscriber base by intensifying its 4G rollout throughout the year, emphasising the improvement of service quality and maintaining 100 percent network uptime, along with implementing various marketing initiatives, as stated in the report.

Market Share Target

"The target of achieving a 20 percent market share is practically possible, contingent upon the quality of our services and the speed at which we roll out 4G and 5G services," stated Purwar, as quoted in the report. "Our customers eagerly anticipate our 4G services, and our product is undergoing upgrades. The trust of the people is placed in BSNL."

As of October 31, 2023, BSNL holds an 8.08 percent market share in wireless subscribers, while MTNL has a 0.17 percent market share, according to TRAI data. BSNL has been experiencing continuous monthly subscriber losses, in contrast to Jio and Airtel, which boast market shares of 39.3 percent and 32.85 percent, respectively. Vodafone Idea holds a 19.6 percent market share in mobile subscribers during the same period.

BSNL 5G Plans

Purwar highlighted the significance of 2024 for expanding 4G services, aiming to deploy 100,000 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS). He noted progress in Punjab and Haryana, where nearly 2,000 BTS have been installed. Additionally, Purwar disclosed plans to launch 5G services from 2025, leveraging the upgradability of the 4G network being installed.

"Starting 2025, we will also launch our 5G services as the 4G network we are installing is upgradable," the report quoted Purwar as saying.

BSNL 4G Services

The report quoted Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who, speaking at a BSNL event on Monday, announced that BSNL's 4G services will be extended to 50,000 towers by June and July, significantly enhancing the company's image.

The Minister, echoed optimism, stating there has been a strong confidence in the installed indigenous 4G equipments by BSNL and by Diwali this year, the company will significantly roll out its 4G services.

Network Quality Improvement

Reportedly, the company is actively replacing older equipment in various circles, including Delhi and Mumbai (served by MTNL), to enhance bandwidth and network quality. While details about the merger plan of BSNL and MTNL are not shared, the focus is on considering them as a single network with two companies and improving services in regions served by MTNL.

Financial Challenges

BSNL has been facing financial challenges, reporting a net loss of Rs 1,482 crore in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year, with a net loss of Rs 8,162 crore in FY23. The government expects BSNL to turn net profitable by the fiscal year 2026-27, despite the company facing financial losses for several years.