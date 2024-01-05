BSNL Set to Roll Out 4G Services in UP East Circle by February: Report



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is gearing up to launch 4G services in its UP East circle starting February. Rajesh Kumar Soni, the General Manager of BSNL, UP East, announced that the final stages of work for the rollout are in progress, according to a TOI report. Existing customers will benefit from a complimentary upgrade of their 2G and 3G SIMs to 4G. As reported earlier by TelecomTalk, BSNL has commenced offering extra data upon upgrading to a 4G SIM.

Also Read: BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services









4G Rollout in UP East

Reportedly, BSNL is actively working to extend 4G services to rural areas where no telecom operator currently provides coverage. This move aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure connectivity in underserved regions.

Strategic Towers in Ayodhya

In anticipation of the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, BSNL is reinforcing its services in Ayodhya. Three new mobile phone towers have been installed at strategic locations, including Maharshi Valmiki Airport, near the Ram temple, and Tent City, said the report. An additional eight towers are in the process of installation at key locations, such as Ayodhya Dham railway station and Ayodhya Cantonment railway station.

Upgrading Landline Network

Furthermore, efforts are underway to enhance the landline network by upgrading the optical fiber infrastructure. Presently, there are approximately 46,000 operational landline connections.

Also Read: BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

BSNL UP East Subscriber Base

Uttar Pradesh East circle users can anticipate the launch of BSNL 4G services. Meanwhile, according to the TRAI October 2023 subscriber report, BSNL has added 31,920 wireless subscribers in the circle, bringing the total number of subscribers to 8,128,335. However, overall, BSNL has been losing wireless subscribers month on month, with the latest loss recorded at -636,830 wireless subscribers, resulting in an overall wireless subscriber base for BSNL of 92,869,283 (92.87 million) across all the circles.