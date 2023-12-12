BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering additional validity on its yearly long-term plan voucher (PV) priced at Rs 2,999. BSNL occasionally introduces extended validity offers on special days or during festive season. As part of a limited-time festive special offer, the state-run telco is providing an extra 30 days of validity to users who recharge with this long-term plan. Let's explore the offerings of the BSNL PV Rs 2,999 for users.









BSNL PV Rs 2,999

The BSNL Rs 2,999 plan includes Unlimited Calling, covering Local, STD, and Roaming. The plan provides 3GB of High-speed Data per day, with reduced speeds to 40 Kbps after exhausting the daily quota. Additionally, users get 100 SMS per day, including MTNL areas Mumbai and Delhi, all with a validity period of 395 days (365 + 30). This duration includes the extra 30 days of validity offered by BSNL as a limited period promotion.

BSNL Extra Data Delights

BSNL has extended the period for availing the extra day validity benefit, and the offer is now valid until March 1, 2024. As previously reported, BSNL is also offering additional data benefits on select recharges when done through the BSNL Self Care App. Not only that, but there's also discount on prepaid recharge vouchers for BSNL users who recharge their numbers using the BSNL Self-Care App. For more details about the eligible plans under the benefit, refer to the linked story above.

WhatsApp Chatbot for FTTH

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, to improve customer experience, BSNL has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for FTTH Broadband services. BSNL Broadband customers can initiate communication by sending 'Hi' to 18004444.