Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has multiple entertainment prepaid plans in store for its customers. If you are an Airtel prepaid subscriber, now you have plans with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions at no additional cost. However, you will have to spend a little more when you are considering these OTT (over-the-top) bundled plans. The plans that we will talk about here were both introduced recently by Airtel and now are available for customers throughout India. The two plans cost Rs 1499 and Rs 869. Let's take a look at the benefits offered by both plans.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan has a service validity of 84 days and the additional benefits of this plan are Netflix Basic, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and unlimited 5G data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Note that the cost of Netflix Basic if you were to purchase it in a standalone manner directly via the platform Netflix, is Rs 199 per month. So this is what you will be getting for free here with the Rs 1499 plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 869 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 869 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, 84 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. With this plan, users will get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. The cost of this subscription is Rs 149, but it will be given to you at no additional cost. There's unlimited 5G data, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Note that the Rs 1499 plan is the only prepaid mobile option that you will get from Airtel that comes with Netflix.