Airtel Coverage+ Wi-Fi Extender Comes Only for Rs 99/Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's Coverage+ Wi-Fi extender is available for a monthly fee of Rs 99. The customer will have to pay a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1000.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering customers a Wi-Fi extender only for Rs 99 per month.
  • The service from Airtel is a good one for customers as it doesn't require the user to spend a huge lump sum amount to acquire the extender device.
  • You can also order Wi-Fi extenders from other companies and it is not necessary to just use Airtel's Wi-Fi extender.

Follow Us

airtel coverage wifi extender comes only for

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering customers a Wi-Fi extender only for Rs 99 per month. The service is called Coverage+. Bharti Airtel offers it to customers who are already Airtel Xstream Fiber customers. The product should also likely work for Xstream AirFiber customers who have a Wi-Fi router powered by Airtel's 5G network inside their house. The service from Airtel is a good one for customers as it doesn't require the user to spend a huge lump sum amount to acquire the extender device. Instead, the customer just has to pay a refundable security deposit and then a small monthly fee to keep using the product. Here's everything you should know about it.




Read More - Airtel Rs 869 Plan Launched with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel Coverage+ Wi-Fi Extender Price

Bharti Airtel's Coverage+ Wi-Fi extender is available for a monthly fee of Rs 99. The customer will have to pay a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1000.

This product is good for customers who live in large homes. It is hard to avoid dark network zones in large homes or homes with multiple floors because Wi-Fi signals can easily be disturbed. You can connect up to 60+ devices with the help of this Wi-Fi extender. To order it, you just need to go to the Airtel Thanks app and search for the product.

Read More - Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL all Offer a Different Rs 199 Plan

Alternatively, you can also reach out to the customer care team of Bharti Airtel for help with ordering and installation of the equipment. Airtel also has retail stores in different locations in urban cities, which you can visit to book a new fiber connection or just get the extender. You can also order Wi-Fi extenders from other companies and it is not necessary to just use Airtel's Wi-Fi extender.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Krishn :

Cheaper yearly unlimited voice call option available at market.

Vodafone Idea Value Prepaid Plan with 180 Days Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments