Airtel Coverage+ Wi-Fi Extender Comes Only for Rs 99/Month

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering customers a Wi-Fi extender only for Rs 99 per month. The service is called Coverage+. Bharti Airtel offers it to customers who are already Airtel Xstream Fiber customers. The product should also likely work for Xstream AirFiber customers who have a Wi-Fi router powered by Airtel's 5G network inside their house. The service from Airtel is a good one for customers as it doesn't require the user to spend a huge lump sum amount to acquire the extender device. Instead, the customer just has to pay a refundable security deposit and then a small monthly fee to keep using the product. Here's everything you should know about it.









Airtel Coverage+ Wi-Fi Extender Price

Bharti Airtel's Coverage+ Wi-Fi extender is available for a monthly fee of Rs 99. The customer will have to pay a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 1000.

This product is good for customers who live in large homes. It is hard to avoid dark network zones in large homes or homes with multiple floors because Wi-Fi signals can easily be disturbed. You can connect up to 60+ devices with the help of this Wi-Fi extender. To order it, you just need to go to the Airtel Thanks app and search for the product.

Alternatively, you can also reach out to the customer care team of Bharti Airtel for help with ordering and installation of the equipment. Airtel also has retail stores in different locations in urban cities, which you can visit to book a new fiber connection or just get the extender. You can also order Wi-Fi extenders from other companies and it is not necessary to just use Airtel's Wi-Fi extender.