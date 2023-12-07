TPG Telecom Migrates Data Services to Cloud-Native 5G Core Network



Australian operator TPG Telecom has successfully migrated its consumer and business 4G LTE and 5G data services from legacy virtual network functions (VNFs) to the existing cloud-native solution (CNFs), a dual-mode 5G Core (DMC) Network built in partnership with Ericsson. TPG Telecom said the DMC network will enhance the operational efficiency of its network, facilitating the delivery of new services and improving mobile performance in shorter timeframes.

Migration to Cloud Solution

With this migration, all data traffic, including 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA), and 5G Standalone (5G SA) services, will be served by a single consolidated Dual-mode 5G Core Network. According to the official release, this paves the way for faster and more frequent software upgrades to keep TPG Telecom's network stable and secure while enabling solutions based on new technologies like Network Slicing, Low-latency, and network exposure.

Future-Ready Infrastructure

TPG Telecom said, "The successful migration of TPG Telecom's 4G LTE data services to our existing Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network marks an important milestone in our efforts to build Australia's most innovative and advanced mobile network."

"As a truly cloud-native solution, Dual Mode Core gives us a platform to better support the ever-increasing customer demand for data while also laying the foundations to support future mobile use cases for consumer and enterprise needs. It also gives us the architectural flexibility to build our mobile core with the resiliency and functional distribution needed to support the high-performance targets our customers expect," TPG Telecom added.

Use Cases

TPG Telecom noted the consumer and business mobile network use cases made possible by the Dual-Mode 5G Core solution, which include connected cars, smart cities, virtual reality, healthcare applications, and other possibilities, all of which require the support of 5G architecture and standards. This upgrade helps ensure customers receive optimal performance at all times, regardless of their usage.