TPG Telecom Expands 5G SA Connectivity to More Customers in Australia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

TPG Telecom has activated its 5G Standalone connectivity for iiNet, TPG, Internode, and Westnet customers, expanding connectivity for a larger customer base.

Highlights

  • Customers will now be able to experience improved performance, widespread 5G speeds, and consistent performance.
  • 5G coverage now extends to 98 percent of the population across 12 of Australia's largest cities and regions.
  • Compatible devices are necessary to connect to the 5G SA Network.

Follow Us

TPG Telecom Expands 5G SA Connectivity to More Customers in Australia
The Australian telecommunications company TPG Telecom has announced that it has activated its 5G Standalone (5G SA) connectivity for iiNet, TPG, Internode, and Westnet customers, expanding connectivity for a larger customer base. The telco recently stated that customers will now be able to experience improved performance, widespread 5G speeds, and consistent performance.

Also Read: TPG Telecom and Ericsson Partner for AI-Powered Network Performance Solution




Enhanced 5G Coverage Across Key Regions

TPG Telecom has announced that mobile customers across these brands will now see the 5G symbol on their devices more frequently, as 5G coverage has been improved. Specifically, the telco highlighted that 5G coverage now extends to 98 percent of the population across 12 of Australia's largest cities and regions.

"Switching on our 5G standalone network for iiNet, TPG, Internode and Westnet is a huge boost for our customers, who will now enjoy a superior mobile experience where they live, work and play," said TPG Telecom.

"Customers can now see the full potential of our 5G standalone network and experience superior connectivity thanks to the reach of our national network."

Also Read: One NZ, Optus and TPG Telecom Deploy IPAA for Accelerating 5G Deployments

Supported Devices and Compatibility

TPG Telecom also stated that compatible devices are necessary to connect to its 5G SA Network. The iPhone 15 series is now enabled on the SA network, and the official release has highlighted Android devices such as the Samsung S23 Ultra 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro as devices that support TPG's 5G SA Network.

According to TPG Telecom, it now has over 2,500 live sites, covering more than 3,000 suburbs across Australia, with over 2.8 million devices on the network capable of using 5G.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Faraz :

Instead of cutting losses, Vi kept increasing it with interest on debts. I still can't get over why they spent…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Faraz :

Airtel users can get 25% cashback on recharges via Airtel axis credit card which makes them cheapest in the industry.…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Rupesh :

Most of telcos that failed in India have one thing in common. Lesser spending on network and use of revenues…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

bharat khanna :

BSNL is not loosing due to lower tarriffs its oosing due to unwarrented government policies.

Delay in Tariff Hike Expediting Transition to Jio and Airtel…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments