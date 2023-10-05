TPG Telecom Expands 5G SA Connectivity to More Customers in Australia



The Australian telecommunications company TPG Telecom has announced that it has activated its 5G Standalone (5G SA) connectivity for iiNet, TPG, Internode, and Westnet customers, expanding connectivity for a larger customer base. The telco recently stated that customers will now be able to experience improved performance, widespread 5G speeds, and consistent performance.

Enhanced 5G Coverage Across Key Regions

TPG Telecom has announced that mobile customers across these brands will now see the 5G symbol on their devices more frequently, as 5G coverage has been improved. Specifically, the telco highlighted that 5G coverage now extends to 98 percent of the population across 12 of Australia's largest cities and regions.

"Switching on our 5G standalone network for iiNet, TPG, Internode and Westnet is a huge boost for our customers, who will now enjoy a superior mobile experience where they live, work and play," said TPG Telecom.

"Customers can now see the full potential of our 5G standalone network and experience superior connectivity thanks to the reach of our national network."

Supported Devices and Compatibility

TPG Telecom also stated that compatible devices are necessary to connect to its 5G SA Network. The iPhone 15 series is now enabled on the SA network, and the official release has highlighted Android devices such as the Samsung S23 Ultra 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro as devices that support TPG's 5G SA Network.

According to TPG Telecom, it now has over 2,500 live sites, covering more than 3,000 suburbs across Australia, with over 2.8 million devices on the network capable of using 5G.