Ethio Telecom Launches 5G Services in Jigjiga, Ethiopia



Ethio Telecom has officially launched its 5G services in the East Region, Jigjiga city, expanding its 5G network. This development follows the earlier official launch of 5G services in the capital, Addis Ababa, and Adama, as reported by TelecomTalk in September 2023.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches Commercial 5G Services









5G Network Expansion Details

Ethio Telecom customers can now enjoy 5G service in the following areas: Parliament Hall, Hodley (Palace and Airport Road), Sheik Abdusalam School, Old Taiwan, Regional Administration Office, Regional Revenue Office, and Ethio Telecom Regional office.

Additionally, 5G service will soon be accessible around Jigjiga University, Jigjiga Sheik Hassen Yabare Referral Hospital, New Taiwan, Kebele 06 (Ahmed Gurey School), and Jelaba.

5G Benefits

According to the company, 5G offers the fastest speeds of up to 10 Gbps, low latency (less than 1 ms), and massive communication capability of up to 1 million connections within 1 square km.

Also Read: SK Telecom Upgrades Nationwide Bus Wi-Fi to 5G

Digital Transformation

Ethio Telecom said as part of its commitment to realising the country's digital transformation agenda, the company has been deploying the latest technologies and providing digital solutions. Furthermore, the 5G network expansion will enable the telco to offer unlimited 5G data, 5G To The Home, and a variety of 5G mobile packages to customers.