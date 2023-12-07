Ethio Telecom Launches 5G Services in Jigjiga, Ethiopia

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

This expansion follows successful rollouts in Addis Ababa and Adama, further supporting Ethiopia's digital transformation agenda.

Highlights

  • Official launch of 5G services in Jigjiga by Ethio Telecom.
  • 5G promises speeds up to 10 Gbps, low latency, and massive communication capacity.
  • Unlimited 5G data, 5G To The Home, and various 5G mobile packages available.

Follow Us

Ethio Telecom Launches 5G Services in Jigjiga, Ethiopia
Ethio Telecom has officially launched its 5G services in the East Region, Jigjiga city, expanding its 5G network. This development follows the earlier official launch of 5G services in the capital, Addis Ababa, and Adama, as reported by TelecomTalk in September 2023.

Also Read: Ethio Telecom Launches Commercial 5G Services




5G Network Expansion Details

Ethio Telecom customers can now enjoy 5G service in the following areas: Parliament Hall, Hodley (Palace and Airport Road), Sheik Abdusalam School, Old Taiwan, Regional Administration Office, Regional Revenue Office, and Ethio Telecom Regional office.

Additionally, 5G service will soon be accessible around Jigjiga University, Jigjiga Sheik Hassen Yabare Referral Hospital, New Taiwan, Kebele 06 (Ahmed Gurey School), and Jelaba.

5G Benefits

According to the company, 5G offers the fastest speeds of up to 10 Gbps, low latency (less than 1 ms), and massive communication capability of up to 1 million connections within 1 square km.

Also Read: SK Telecom Upgrades Nationwide Bus Wi-Fi to 5G

Digital Transformation

Ethio Telecom said as part of its commitment to realising the country's digital transformation agenda, the company has been deploying the latest technologies and providing digital solutions. Furthermore, the 5G network expansion will enable the telco to offer unlimited 5G data, 5G To The Home, and a variety of 5G mobile packages to customers.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Krishn :

Cheaper yearly unlimited voice call option available at market.

Vodafone Idea Value Prepaid Plan with 180 Days Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments