Ethio Telecom Launches Commercial 5G Services

Highlights

  • Ethio Telecom has launched its commercial 5G services in Addis Ababa.
  • 5G offers speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which is much faster than 4G.
  • 5G can support up to 1 million connections, which is important for crowded areas.

Ethio Telecom, Ethiopia's telecommunications company, has announced the launch of its commercial 5G services in Addis Ababa. In an official release, Ethio Telecom stated that it has deployed 5G networks at 145 sites in the capital city. This commercial launch follows earlier pre-commercial 5G mobile technology trial services conducted in Addis Ababa and Adama cities in May 2022.

Ethio Telecom 5G Network Features

According to the official release, Ethio Telecom stated that its 5G network offers speeds of up to 10 Gbps, has a latency of less than 1 ms, and is equipped with massive communication capability, supporting up to 1 million connections within a 1-square-kilometre area.

Impact Across Industries

In its official release, Ethio Telecom stated that the impact of 5G services extends across a multitude of industries, from enabling real-time decision-making in mission-critical services to powering smart manufacturing, remote healthcare, precision agriculture, self-driving vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based gaming and entertainment.

Ethio Telecom announced that it has commercialized its 5G services at 145 sites in Addis Ababa. The company is ready to offer unlimited 5G data, 5G To The Home, and a variety of 5G mobile packages to its customers. To take advantage of these services, customers will need 5G-compatible mobile devices and handsets.

Mobile Data Pricing and Service Packages

In terms of pricing, Ethio Telecom's website currently lists Monthly 5G Mobile Packages starting at ETB 929, which includes 150GB of data. The Monthly Unlimited 5G Mobile package starts at ETB 1,199, with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) applied after 400GB of data usage, and post-FUP speeds are capped at 8 Mbps.

5G Fixed Wireless Options

Regarding 5G fixed wireless services, Ethio Telecom offers both volume-based and speed-based options. The volume-based entry-level plan costs ETB 789 per month and provides 150GB of data. The speed-based plan, starting at 50 Mbps, offers unlimited data with an FUP of 400GB, after which speeds will be throttled to 8 Mbps. Another speed-based plan offers 100 Mbps speeds at ETB 4,499.

According to the terms and conditions, Ethio Telecom has stated that, for the time being, 5G customers can access the existing 4G packages. Customers who have purchased a 5G package will be able to use the internet via the existing 3G/4G networks outside of the 5G coverage area.

