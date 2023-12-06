Sateliot and T42 to Connect Maritime Containers With Satellite-Based 5G IoT

This partnership will eliminate the issue of connectivity gaps on the high seas by connecting containers to Sateliot's satellites.

Highlights

  • t42 will deploy thousands of 5G-IoT sensors in containers.
  • Sateliot's unique technology extends 5G NB-IoT connectivity to any part of the world.
  • This collaboration aims to save the shipping industry up to 47 billion euros annually.

Sateliot and T42 Partner for Satellite-Based 5G IoT Maritime Tracking Solution
Sateliot, a provider of Low-Earth orbit (LEO) 5G IoT satellite connectivity, has partnered with t42, a provider of IoT tracking devices for maritime containers. Under this agreement, t42 will deploy thousands of 5G-IoT sensors in containers, catering to over 50 logistics partners across more than fifty countries. The key objective is to eliminate the prevalent issue of a lack of coverage on the high seas, where traditional connectivity options fall short, by connecting them to Sateliot's satellites.

Also Read: Sateliot Partners With Comfone to Extend 5G IoT Satellite Connectivity Worldwide




Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities

These sensors reportedly offer comprehensive monitoring capabilities, including real-time tracking of location, acceleration, temperature, humidity, impacts, tilt, light conditions, and container damage. Sateliot said the intelligent detection of these variables ensures secure control of merchandise at all times, addressing the industry's pressing concerns such as cargo theft, tampering, accidents, and damages.

Addressing Industry Concerns

According to the press release, currently, 99 percent of maritime transport containers remain untracked or uninspected due to the absence of reliable cellular and satellite connectivity. To counter this, shipping companies are making significant investments to make 25 percent of their containers smart by 2025. Maritime companies reportedly handle 80 percent of international trade goods.

Global Connectivity

Sateliot said its technology enables the extension of 5G NB-IoT connectivity to any corner of the world without relying on terrestrial coverage. Operators can connect to the nanosatellite network via a roaming service for coverage extension.

Also Read: Sateliot Joins GSMA to Offer Seamless Global 5G IoT Connectivity

Jaume Sanpera, Sateliot's CEO, said: "Our collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the industry's history, transforming traditional shipping containers into intelligent, connected assets. Tracking in open seas, until now, a very luxurious satellite service will be democratized to all."

According to the joint statement, this collaboration between Sateliot and t42 helps the shipping industry to save up to 47 billion dollars annually by boosting the connected container, leveraging technology.

