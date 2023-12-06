Redmi 13C 5G, Is it a Good fit for Indian Market

Redmi 13C 5G launched in India recently. It is a new affordable 5G phone from Redmi and one that might attract a lot of attention from the market. As users look to upgrade to 5G phones in India, can the Redmi 13C make its place in the hearts of consumers? On paper, the device looks good enough for the price. Let's jump directly on the specifications and price of the Redmi 13C.









Redmi 13C 5G Specifications

The Redmi 13C 5G comes with a 6.74-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is an HD+ display with support for up to 600nits of maximum brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's also support for virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and a 10W charger packed inside the box. The Redmi 13C 5G comes with a 50MP AI dual camera with f/1.8 aperture that will enable users to capture decent low-light pictures. For selfies, there's an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

The fingerprint sensor on the device is mounted on the side. For the safety of the screen, there's Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi 13C 5G Price

Redmi 13C 5G comes in three different memory variants - 4GB+128GB for Rs 9,999; 6GB+128GB for Rs 11,499; and 8GB+256GB for Rs 13,499. The device will go on sale from December 16, 2023.

Existing Xiaomi users can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI credit and debit cards. So does the device fit the Indian market?

It does look like a decent proposition for consumers who are looking for a budget 5G phone. Xiaomi's distribution is also pretty deep in India and that means more users will be able to get access to this device easily.