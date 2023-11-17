eSIM Support Arrives for OnePlus Open

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has provided its first foldable phone, OnePlus Open with eSIM support. The support has been rolled out for the device via an OTA (Over-the-Air) update. OnePlus Open was launched in India on October 19, 2023, and is already available in the market for purchase. The latest update rolled out for the device also brings improvements to the camera system.









The latest update for the OnePlus Open in India has firmware version 13.2.0.116. Alongside upgrading the camera system and adding eSIM support, there are more changes that have been brought to the device. OnePlus has added several system improvements as well as fixed some bugs. With the update, the clarity of the pictures taken from the Telephoto camera will improve. Further, the tone and the colour accuracy of the images taken in Photo and Pro mode have been improved too.

OnePlus Open comes with the Hasselblad camera system. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor and has a 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display. The display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2800nits HDR. The outer screen is a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display.

There's up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage offered with the phone. It packs a 4800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as the signature alert slider that OnePlus phones have.

With the eSIM support, the OnePlus Open users can simply transfer their eSIM profiles on the OnePlus Open from other devices. To get further help in India, consumers can reach out to their respective telecom operators with respect to understanding how to shift their eSIM from one device to another without accidentally deleting it.