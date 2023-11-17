iPhones to Get RCS Messaging Support Next Year

Apple has announced that it will introduce the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard for iPhones in 2024. The feature will be rolled out via a software update. With this, the iPhone and Android communication will get much better. A lot of iMessage features that are currently not available while texting between an iPhone and an Android will be available because of RCS. 9to5Mac confirmed that Apple will bring RCS messaging to iPhones and it will work alongside iMessage.









This means that iPhones will have both iMessage and RCS to text. The RCS will be an added feature, and won't directly replace the iMessage app, which Apple maintains is more secure than RCS. Things such as read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos, and more will be available for iPhone and Android texting because of RCS. Further, users will be able to share location with others on the text threads because of RCS.

RCS can work with mobile data and Wi-Fi as well. It doesn't necessarily need a mobile network like SMS does. iPhone-to-iPhone communication will still happen entirely over the iMessage platform. Apple has made iMessage a super secure platform to communicate with and thus it is not going to ditch that for RCS.

The Cupertino tech giant's decision to add RCS support on the iPhones is a direct result of the pressure from its competitors, including Samsung and Google. Apple is ready to work with GSMA to improve the RCS protocol, especially the security and encryption so that its users are safe from any sort of cyber attacks.

iPhone users texting to Android users won't be limited by SMS and MMS once the RCS support for iPhones arrives. This is a positive development for the communications ecosystem.