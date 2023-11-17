iPhones to Get RCS Messaging Support Next Year

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhones will have both iMessage and RCS to text. The RCS will be an added feature, and won't directly replace the iMessage app, which Apple maintains is more secure than RCS. Things such as read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos, and more will be available for iPhone and Android texting because of RCS.

Highlights

  • Apple has announced that it will introduce the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard for iPhones in 2024.
  • The feature will be rolled out via a software update.
  • With this, the iPhone and Android communication will get much better.

Follow Us

iphones to get rcs messaging support next

Apple has announced that it will introduce the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard for iPhones in 2024. The feature will be rolled out via a software update. With this, the iPhone and Android communication will get much better. A lot of iMessage features that are currently not available while texting between an iPhone and an Android will be available because of RCS. 9to5Mac confirmed that Apple will bring RCS messaging to iPhones and it will work alongside iMessage.




This means that iPhones will have both iMessage and RCS to text. The RCS will be an added feature, and won't directly replace the iMessage app, which Apple maintains is more secure than RCS. Things such as read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images and videos, and more will be available for iPhone and Android texting because of RCS. Further, users will be able to share location with others on the text threads because of RCS.

Read More - Airtel Users to Get Rs 7000 Benefit with iPhone 15

RCS can work with mobile data and Wi-Fi as well. It doesn't necessarily need a mobile network like SMS does. iPhone-to-iPhone communication will still happen entirely over the iMessage platform. Apple has made iMessage a super secure platform to communicate with and thus it is not going to ditch that for RCS.

The Cupertino tech giant's decision to add RCS support on the iPhones is a direct result of the pressure from its competitors, including Samsung and Google. Apple is ready to work with GSMA to improve the RCS protocol, especially the security and encryption so that its users are safe from any sort of cyber attacks.

Read More - iPhones Outperform Flagship Samsung Phones in 5G Performance in India

iPhone users texting to Android users won't be limited by SMS and MMS once the RCS support for iPhones arrives. This is a positive development for the communications ecosystem.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Yogesh Gaidhane :

Off Topic; Why Tarang Sanchar Portal is Not Updated Since Feb 2022 So that's why I am not able to…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Krishn :

Recently thought to give a try to Vi then customer care team confirmed that no Queue of plan is allowed…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

As per TRAI data, Vi 4G customers increased from 124.27 in July to 125.54 million in August. Even BSNL's Wireless…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

Airtel should focus on adding 4G/5G customers now. They are loosing 2G subscribers heavily to JioBharat phones specially because of…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Saket :

it was expected, but Mr akshay simply bluffing that no major impact subscriber base or revenue due to lack of…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments