Sateliot Joins GSMA to Offer Seamless Global 5G IoT Connectivity

Sateliot, a company operating a low-Earth orbit (LEO) nanosatellite constellation under the 5G IoT standard, has joined the GSMA as an operator member. This membership allows Sateliot to sign standard roaming agreements with any mobile network operator (MNO) and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that is also a member of the GSMA. Sateliot launched the first-ever 5G standard LEO satellite, named Sateliot_0 The GroundBreaker, in April.

MNOs and MVNOs can extend 5G IoT coverage

This development will allow MNOs and MVNOs to extend their 5G IoT cellular coverage to anywhere on the planet by simply signing a standard roaming agreement, enabling end-users to maintain their current SIM card and switch seamlessly between terrestrial and satellite networks to gain connectivity regardless of where they are.

According to Sateliot, The same unmodified NB-IoT cellular devices that are currently being used can now be deployed in remote areas as well, where there is a lack of terrestrial cellular infrastructure.

Sateliot's LEO nanosatellite constellation is designed to provide coverage in areas where traditional terrestrial connectivity is limited or non-existent, such as remote locations, fields of crops, mountains, or oceans. The standard protocol will allow massive deployment of 5G IoT solutions without captivity risks or inflated prices.

Sateliot's membership with GSMA

With this membership, Sateliot becomes the first LEO satellite operator to have standard roaming agreements with global MNOs and MVNOs.

The partnership between Sateliot and GSMA is a step forward in providing the most comprehensive global IoT connectivity solutions to the market.