ESET Partners With KPN to Bring DNS Filtering Solution to Dutch Homes



Cybersecurity company ESET announced today a partnership with the Dutch telecommunications and IT provider KPN to deliver ESET NetProtect to KPN's customers. This DNS Filtering solution is reportedly designed to protect home networks, including IoT devices, against malware, phishing, and unwanted content. With cybersecurity threats affecting 15 percent of the Dutch population in 2022, KPN says it takes customer security seriously. The collaboration between KPN and ESET aims to address online scams, financial fraud, and hacking, ensuring a secure internet environment for KPN customers.

One-Click Activation for All Devices

ESET NetProtect functions by filtering DNS (Domain Name System) before device access, offering KPN customers seamless activation with a single click. ESET claims that this user-friendly approach provides automatic protection for all connected devices, a crucial feature in the age of smart and IoT devices that may not be adequately secured by traditional software.

Additional Security Layer

Functioning as an additional security layer, ESET NetProtect prevents sensitive information leakage through phishing or scam websites. The solution, with one-click activation, ensures accessibility for users of all ages and cyber-knowledge groups, providing reliable and easy-to-use security.

Easy Configuration and Security Reports

According to ESET, the solution offers monthly summaries of malicious sites, thwarted cyber threats, and features such as Malware and Phishing Filter, and Potentially Unwanted Content Protection. Users can easily configure settings through a user-friendly management portal, tailor protection, and generate security reports.

Maria Trnkova, Chief Marketing Officer at ESET, shared: "People and their security are the top priority for us at ESET. New emerging technologies are undeniably becoming an integral part of our day-to-day lives, however, the threat landscape is not falling behind. The threats are getting more sophisticated, which is even more important now, than ever before, to deliver easy-to-use reliable solutions, that can ensure our protection. With ESET NetProtect we have crafted such a solution and we are delighted to now protect KPN's customers."

KPN says together with its solution KPN Safe Network at Home, ESET will enable customers to maintain control over their online security at home without needing technical skills and that users can enable it with just the click of a button.