Valoo Announces Major Fiber Network Expansion in Finland



Finnish fiber operator Valoo, operating under Adola, has announced extensive plans to build fiber optic networks. The initiative includes connecting eight new cities and municipalities to Valoo's nationwide fiber network, and significant expansion in over twenty cities where the network is already available.

New Cities Added

The new cities set to benefit from this fiber build are Hollola, Kuopio, Masku, Naantali, Raisio, Siilinjarvi, Turku, and Ulvila. Construction activities in these regions are scheduled to commence in the spring of 2024. The region-specific list of all areas slated for development can be found on the website, said Valoo in an official statement.

Valoo's Approach

Commenting on the development, Valoo said, "Valoo's construction projects have progressed very quickly in different parts of Finland. The planning and approval stages have been handled in good cooperation with the municipality, and now we were able to make construction decisions on a really broad front and comprehensively in hundreds of different areas."

Nationwide Fiber Network Goal

Valoo's goal is to build a nationwide fiber optic network, reaching a minimum of 400,000 households in the next few years. This year alone, approximately 75,000 households across Finland will be connected to the network, and the decisions made now signify an acceleration in this momentum, promising even more significant strides in the following year, according to the company.

"We are trying to catch up on the head start that Sweden had on us in the early 2000s when Finland focused on mobile networks," says Valoo. "Especially sparsely populated areas, as well as small house areas in big cities, were then left to their own luck for information transfer, relying on old copper cables or mobile connections. Until now, the mobile network has done its job in an exemplary manner, but in the future, it will no longer be enough."

Optical fiber Infrastructure

The company emphasised that optical fiber, being the fastest, most reliable, safest, and cost-effective method for data transmission, serves as the cornerstone for modern communication. With the ever-growing volume of data, optical fiber ensures limitless data transfer capabilities, making it a crucial technology for the future.