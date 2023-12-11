Apple Vision Pro Launch is Very Near

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple flies its employees from different parts of the US store to its Cupertino headquarters whenever there's a new product to be explained. The company is holding such a training session for the Apple Vision Pro during mid-January, indicating an earlier release of the product.

Highlights

  Apple Vision Pro, the first mixed-reality headset from Apple was announced earlier this year at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023.
  The product garnered a lot of media attention and interest from consumers when it was announced.
  During the announcement, Apple said that the product would be available starting in early 2024.

Apple Vision Pro, the first mixed-reality headset from Apple was announced earlier this year at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. The product garnered a lot of media attention and interest from consumers when it was announced. During the announcement, Apple said that the product would be available starting in early 2024. It was expected that it would be launched into the market only in March 2024 or later. However, as per a recent newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple might launch the product into the market in January itself.




Apple flies its employees from different parts of the US store to its Cupertino headquarters whenever there's a new product to be explained. The company is holding such a training session for the Apple Vision Pro during mid-January, indicating an earlier release of the product. Apple employees will undergo two days of extensive training on the complex custom process required for the spatial computing headset.

Since it will be the first time Apple employees at retail stores and customers visiting these stores would interact with the product, Apple needs to communicate the advantages, features and specifications of the Vision Pro well. It is important to note here that Apple has not yet given a specific month, but only said that the Vision Pro will be available in the market in early 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the market responds to a $3499 headset. The key word that Apple focused on with the Vision Pro was 'Spatial Computing'. Whether Apple will release it globally for other major markets at the same time is unknown at the moment. With Vision Pro, Apple might like to move slowly and take feedback to improve the product's software before releasing it to the mass market.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

