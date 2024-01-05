Airtel Cheapest Prepaid Plan for 2024

Bharti Airtel is one of the prominent telecom operators in India. It had 378.13 million wireless subscribers at the end of Oct 2023. The telco boasts the second-largest subscriber base in the country. Today, we will take a look at the cheapest prepaid plan from Airtel in 2024. This is a plan that many low-income or secondary SIM owners of Airtel will recharge with. The Rs 155 plan from Airtel is its cheapest plan. If you are thinking of recharging with this plan, kindly read ahead.









Airtel Rs 155 Plan, What's Special About it?

There's nothing special about the Rs 155 plan from Airtel except that it is the cheapest recharge that an Airtel customer can do in India right now. Without this plan, the customer's prepaid SIM won't be active. The Rs 155 plan comes with a total service validity of only 24 days. So you need to recharge again after 24 days.

The data benefit of this plan is 1GB. This is not a daily limit, but the total amount of data that you get with the plan for 24 days. Further, you will get unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS in total. There is no unlimited 5G data offer bundled with this plan. However, there are additional benefits offered to the customers - free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Post the consumption of the freebies, Airtel has said that each SMS (local) will cost Re 1 and STD SMS will cost Rs 1.5. The data tariff will be 50 paise/MB. Before the Rs 155 plan, Airtel used to allow users to recharge with the Rs 99 to get service validity. But in order to boost the tariff hikes, the telco had to remove the Rs 99 plan from the offering and now the cheapest plan from the company is the Rs 155 plan.