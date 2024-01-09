Airtel Xstream Box Security Deposit Refund Details

The Airtel Xstream Box Security Deposit is refundable, as per company policies. However, there's no interest added to that. The security deposit is obtained by the customer to ensure that the customer keeps the STB safe and secure.

If you are thinking of getting the Bharti Airtel's Xstream Box or you already have one, you should know the details or the terms and conditions surrounding the security deposit for the Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is a Smart Set-Top Box (STB) offered by Airtel Digital TV. With this Smart STB, users can convert their old TVs into Smart ones. Watching OTT (over-the-top) content directly on the TV with the Xstream Box is a very simple and easy process, even if you don't have a Smart TV. It is available at an installation fee of Rs 1500. Let's check out how you can get a refund of the security deposit.




Airtel Xstream Box Security Deposit

The Airtel Xstream Box Security Deposit is refundable, as per company policies. However, there's no interest added to that. The security deposit is obtained by the customer to ensure that the customer keeps the STB safe and secure. To get a refund of the security deposit, you must as an Airtel Xstream Box customer use the service for 12 months or more.

If you decide to discontinue the service before that, then there's no refund. However, if you continuously keep the STB active for 12 months or more, you will be eligible for a security deposit. Also, the STB should be in working condition with no damage to the body. If there are no damages to the body of the STB, then within 10 working days, the customer will be provided with a refund via the NEFT number provided by the customer at the time of the activation of the account.

Airtel Xstream Box comes with a limited warranty of 1 year. If it breaks down before 1 year, then the company will repair or replace it for free. After one year, a Rs 150 charge will be applicable for repair.

Who Can Get the STB at Rs 1500 Refundable Security Deposit?

All broadband consumers who are on plans worth Rs 799 or more can get the Xstream Box at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500. You can check out the products and services at Airtel's website.

