Lounea to Roll Out Fiber Optic Network in Eura, Finland

Reported by Srikapardhi

Finnish telecom company Lounea announces plans for fiber-optic infrastructure in Eura, Satakunta region, during 2024-2025.

Highlights

  • Lounea to build fiber-optic network in Eura, Finland.
  • Construction set to begin in spring 2024.
  • Company aims for complete Eura region coverage.

Lounea to Roll Out Fiber Optic Network in Eura, Finland
Finnish telecommunications company Lounea has announced plans to build fiber-optic network infrastructure in the Eura municipality area of the western Satakunta region of Finland during 2024 and 2025. In an official release detailing its plans, Lounea mentioned that it will roll out fiber to various areas, including Rannankulma, Kiiskinmaki, Varkausenmaki, Kirkkovainio, Luistari, Nummi, Maasilta, Kirkonkylanmaki, Filppula, and Nikkari.

Also Read: Elisa Finland Acquires Fiber Network of Elenia With 8,000 Premises Passed




Construction Timeline

According to the company, construction of the fiber optic network in these regions will commence in the spring of 2024, and the first live connections over this infrastructure are expected to take place mainly during the current year. Looking ahead, Lounea has expressed its intentions to expand further in the Eura region, although it has not provided detailed plans regarding the same.

Operational Reliability

"Our goal is to bring optical fiber availability to the entire Eura region, ensuring that residents have access to first-class connections well into the future. Lounea takes overall responsibility for the customer's service experience, and this responsibility is not spread over multiple operators. Overall responsibility can be observed in our operational reliability, which stands at a whopping 99.99 percent, and in the consistently high level of customer satisfaction year after year," commented Lounea on its expansion plans.

Also Read: Valoo Announces Major Fiber Network Expansion in Finland

Internet Traffic Switching in Sweden

In a previous update, Lounea mentioned that it had begun switching internet traffic not only in Finland but also in Sweden using Netnod's remote peering service. With this solution, Lounea claims it can collaborate directly with global internet service providers and distributors in Stockholm, enhancing the quality, low latency, and scalability of internet services for customers in Finland.

Expert Opinion

