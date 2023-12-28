Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

Bharti Airtel, one of the largest telecom companies in India, offers a data loan facility to customers. The telco calls it an 'emergency Data Loan' facility. It is meant for customers who need data urgently without having to recharge. Since it is a 'loan', a customer of course needs to pay back for it. However, you don't have to pay like you pay for a traditional loan. Airtel recovers the amount for the data loan when the customer recharges with a data pack in the future. Let's take a look at all the details.

Airtel Data Loan Details

Airtel offers 1GB of data as a loan to the customer when he/she dials the USSD code *567*3# or by replying with "1" to the interactive SMS sent from CLI 56321 when the data balance is over.

The data loan that is offered to the customer is 1GB only. Also, its validity is just 1 day. The data expires on the same day at midnight, Airtel has said. Note that to request a data loan, you will have to ensure that your Airtel connection is active. It means that your SIM should have active validity. If you have no data balance on your plan or have exhausted the data for the day, then you can request the emergency data loan from Airtel.

Airtel has said that it will recover the 1GB data loan from the customer when he/she recharges with the following packs - Rs 19, Rs 29, Rs 49, Rs 58, Rs 65, Rs 98, Rs 148, Rs 149, and Rs 301. You can recharge with these plans through the Airtel Thanks app or other third-party mobile recharge or payment platforms.

Also, the facility of data loan is currently only available for customers in Tamil Nadu and Punjab. It is unclear whether Airtel will extend the facility to other states/telecom circles as well.