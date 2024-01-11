7 Web Series Debuting on OTT This Week of January

Discover a mix of thrilling murder mysteries, inspiring documentaries, and highly anticipated releases this weekend on OTT platforms.

Highlights

  • The Trust: Strangers fight for USD 250k in a cutthroat reality show.
  • Boy Swallows Universe: 80s Brisbane mystery unravels a boy's dark journey.
  • Champion: South London siblings duel in a musical rivalry with hit soundtrack.

Rejuvenate yourself this weekend with an exciting online series and a healthy dose of realism as we head into the new year. The web series available on OTT this week range from exciting murder mysteries to motivational documentaries, and they all sound interesting. There's no shortage of excitement for fans this Sankranti season, with the much-awaited 'Guntur Karam' and other theater releases. During your busy workdays, take a break and immerse yourself in the world of these exciting stories.

Check out the teasers for these online series to help you choose what to watch this weekend.

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Eleven strangers battle to split a quarter of a million dollars in this English reality show. Will they divide it equally or eliminate one another to increase their share? A battery of tests intended to gauge each player's loyalty will also be administered to the candidates. Brooke Baldwin plays the primary role in this intriguing story.
Release date: January 10, 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix

Break Point: Season 2

Experience an action-packed season with some of the best tennis players in the world as they aim for greatness and Grand Slams. Players like Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berretini are featured in this tennis documentary. It provides an intimate glimpse into the private lives of these professional tennis players.
Release date: January 10, 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix

Boy Swallows Universe

The main cast of this English crime drama series includes Phoebe Tonkin, Travis Fimmel, and Simon Baker. The story takes place in Brisbane in the 1980s, and the girl answers a red phone. Afterward, a journey starts that destroys the boy's heart before it heals it. The main character must deal with the hard facts of life and the impending threats to his family.
Release date: January 11, 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix

Champion

Never has sibling rivalry sounded so wonderful. The biggest names in black British music contributed to the original soundtrack of Candice Carty-Williams' riveting drama about family and stardom. The drama, which takes place in South London, centers on the musical rivalry between siblings Vita and Bosco Champion, two up-and-coming musicians, and how it may affect their family's ability to pursue musical success.
Release date: January 11, 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix

Echo

Maya Lopez, the main character, is confronted at her birthplace by the consequences of her vicious actions in New York City. She is forced to confront her history, reestablish her ties to her Native American heritage, and learn the value of community and family as a result of her actions. Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, and Alaqua Cox play the key roles in this English adventure drama.
Release date: January 11, 2024
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Killer Soup

This Hindi crime comedy film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nassar in prominent roles. The aspirational but untalented chef Swathi wants to open her own eatery. However, when her plot is derailed by murder, she and her lover go to great lengths to replace him with her husband.
Release date: January 11, 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3

The show centers on Hanuman's journey from a powerful warrior to a god, showing how he became a ray of hope among the terrifying darkness. This animated series offers a thorough look into Hanuman's life and the events that led to his legendary status.
Streaming date: January 12, 2024
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

