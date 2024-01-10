Films Debuting on OTT This Week in January for a Refreshing Movie Marathon



This week, delve into the realm of some exciting mysteries and riveting action adventures. With so many appealing movies and online series providing captivating storylines and substance, the entertainment landscape in 2024 will undoubtedly continue to enthrall fans. Watch these films this weekend to revitalise yourself—their stories will undoubtedly keep you entertained.

So, get your popcorn and spend this weekend relaxing with these films debuting on OTT this January week. Make your weekend movie choice after watching the trailers for these well-known films. These flicks are guaranteed to provide plenty of enjoyment, whether you're watching them by yourself or with your friends.

Guthlee Ladoo

The son of a menial sweeper, Guthlee, dreams of attending college but encounters prejudice due to his caste. A sympathetic headmaster is helpless to stop caste prejudice, but an unspoken relationship between them gives Guthlee's dream hope. Ishrat R Khan directs this Hindi-language action drama, starring Sanjay Mishra and Dhanay Seth.

Release date: January 7, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger 3

Salman Khan plays Tiger, a character on a quest to defend his family and clear his reputation in the popular Tiger film series. He and Zoya return to save their family and the nation after a vengeful enemy hatches a plot of their own.

Release date: January 7, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Napoleon

An intimate look at the beginnings and quick, brutal ascent to the emperor of France, as seen through the lens of Napoleon's addicting, turbulent marriage to Josephine, his one and only true love. Directed by Ridley Scott, the English historical drama stars Vanessa Kirby and Joaquin Phoenix in key roles.

Release date: January 9, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

The Mission Impossible franchise continues its success as Ethan Hunt and his IMF team race to locate a lethal weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. A deadly race around the world begins, with the future and fate of the entire planet at stake. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this thrilling action-adventure stars Tom Cruise.

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Extra Ordinary Man

An ex-film extra shares his journey from being a kidnapper to becoming a vigilante and smuggler. He subsequently takes over as CEO of Likitha, his sweetheart's business. Unexpectedly, he challenges a criminal named Nero to a fight in a scene straight out of a movie. The narrative centers on his deeds and Nero's responses to his schemes. Lead actors Nithiin and Sree Leela are featured in this Telugu action drama, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lift

A master thief on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich is enticed by his former girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible theft with his worldwide squad. Lead by Cyrus Whitaker, a multinational heist team races to remove $500 million worth of gold off a passenger jet at 40,000 feet. Kevin Hart has a major role in the action comedy film directed by F Gary Gray in English.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Role Play

David Oyelowo and Kaley Cuoco play key characters in Thomas Vincent's English murder thriller. The story revolves around Emma, who lives in the New Jersey suburbs with her amazing husband and two children while also leading a covert double life as an assassin for hire—a secret that her husband David learns about when they decide to add some role-playing to their marriage.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Kerala Story

Finally, the nation's beloved box office sensation can be seen on the big screen. The story revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Keralan college girl leading a typical existence. Her faith, dreams, relationships, and identity all vanish into the chasm of religious terrorism. Sudipto Sen is the director, and the main actors in the film are Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani. This is one of the most anticipated films to be released on OTT.

Release date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5