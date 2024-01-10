Gujarat is Completely 5G Enabled: Mukesh Ambani

Jio took the onus of deploying 5G at a rapid pace throughout India. The telecom operator has completed the fastest 5G rollout in the world, confirmed Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani said, "Reliance Jio completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world. Today Gujarat is fully 5G enabled – something that most of the world does not yet have."









Jio had promised its customers and the country that it would complete its 5G rollout by the end of Dec 2023. It is worth noting that while the telco may have deployed 5G in every corner, it doesn't mean full coverage. It will take years for Reliance Jio to cover a majority of the population in urban and rural India with 5G.

However, the rapid deployment has set the tone for future connectivity services in India. Following Jio, Airtel also set an ambitious target of rolling out 5G everywhere in India by the end of FY24. Reliance Industries Chairman has confirmed that Gujarat is completely covered with 5G. This will aid Gujarat and its citizens in taking advantage of the digital opportunities that are present in the world today.

"This will make Gujarat a Global Leader in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption. 5G-enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat’s economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive," said Ambani.

The presence of 5G and AI will also help with generating more meaningful jobs for the citizens of the state.

"Besides generating millions of new employment opportunities, it will produce AI-enabled Doctors, AI-enabled Teachers and AI-enabled Farming, which will revolutionise Healthcare, Education and Agricultural productivity in the State of Gujarat. This will benefit every Gujarati in urban as well as rural areas, since to my mind AI also means an All Inclusive growth."