5G Monetisation Path Clears, But will it Work in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Enterprises in India are allowed to get spectrum from a telecom operator for setting up private networks. Very soon, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will notify the rules around the leasing of spectrum to private networks. Once this is done, telcos will have a new way to earn revenues.

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom operators are struggling to monetise 5G networks.
  • While mobile customers are essentially getting it for free, enterprises haven't yet shown much demand for it.
  • Even at the enterprise level for 5G, the use cases are quite limited.

Follow Us

5g monetisation path clears but will it

The Indian telecom operators are struggling to monetise 5G networks. While mobile customers are essentially getting it for free, enterprises haven't yet shown much demand for it. Even at the enterprise level for 5G, the use cases are quite limited. There's not enough leverage to push enterprises into adopting 5G instantly. However, once the government gives the green flag to the telcos for leasing spectrum to the enterprises for setting up 5G private networks, that may help the telcos boost their revenues.




Read More - Airtel CEO Talks about Tariff Hike, 5G Monetisation and More

Enterprises in India are allowed to get spectrum from a telecom operator for setting up private networks. Very soon, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will notify the rules around the leasing of spectrum to private networks, according to an ET report. Once this is done, telcos will have a new way to earn revenues. While this is monetising the 5G spectrum and not directly earning money through the 5G network services, it will still be a relief for the telcos as soon as they can start earning additional revenues through this.

The report mentioned that the revenues that will be generated by a telco by leasing 5G spectrum will be counted in the gross revenue of the operator. This means that it will be subject to dues for license fees. Jio and Airtel have rolled out 5G in most of the country and they will look forward to being able to lease spectrum to enterprises for setting up Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN). Telcos can also directly set up the private network for an enterprise to earn revenues.

Read More - India Enters Ookla’s List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G Download Speed

Private 5G networks can help with enabling smart manufacturing, smart logistics and more. Telcos will have to notify the govt each time they lease spectrum to a party that holds CNPN license. Further, the private network operator will have to get clearance from the standing advisory committee on frequency allocation (SAFCA) before starting operations.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

UP (E) has 32% VLR which tells the story of BSNL there.. BSNL should also look at Haryana circle also…

BSNL Set to Roll Out 4G Services in UP East…

Faraz :

I remember watching 5.5G is here by Huawei few months ago & how he compared 3D with Harry Potter series…

Zain Kuwait Records 10 Gbps Speeds in 5.5G Trial

Faraz :

Well I tried to be extra smart this time by doing a 1559 annual recharge in December thinking unlimited 5G…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Faraz :

I believe almost all of those new customers addition by Jio are 5G customers due to Flipkart BBD & Amazon…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Rupesh :

Don't worry they will give it again as Valentine offer follby Holi pffer and keep on giving like last year.…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments