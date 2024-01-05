Telecom Argentina Deploys 5G SA Sites on Atlantic Coast



Telecom Argentina (Personal) has announced the deployment and activation of seven 5G Standalone (SA) antennas on the Atlantic coast using the recently acquired spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band. Personal has activated the first antennas in the seaside resorts of Mar del Plata, Pinamar, and Carilo, the operator announced on Wednesday. Additionally, there are already ten 5G sites with 5G DSS technology in these locations.

Location of Antennas

The seven new 5G antennas with the recently acquired spectrum are located as follows: three antennas in Mar del Plata at specific locations (Pedestrian Av. San Martin and Entre Rios, Playa Serena, and Av. Peralta Ramos and Gascon), two antennas in Pinamar for the central area of the city, and two antennas in Carilo, covering the central and beach areas.

Total Number of Antennas

Telecom Argentina said, in total, it has activated 68 5G SA base stations across different cities in the country using the recently acquired spectrum. Before this launch, the company already had 311 5G DSS sites throughout the country, which will now adapt to the new spectrum for an enhanced experience.

The company aims to offer Argentines the latest technology. Individuals on vacation in these cities with compatible devices and in proximity to the first 5G-enabled sites can experience the advantages of 5G technology, such as a significant increase in speed and reduced latency, said the company. In the initial phase, customers need not purchase a separate plan to enjoy 5G services, as they will be able to do so using their existing plan.

According to Telecom Argentina, 5G will further allow speeds of 10 Gbps, greater capacity to connect devices, and improved coverage and features compared to the current 4G LTE/4.5G technology.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Telecom Argentina (Personal) paid USD 350.026 million for a 100 MHz spectrum block in the 3400 MHz-3500 MHz band in last October's auction.

Sustainability Measures

In another milestone, through its sustainability and ESG strategy, Telecom Argentina reported that it closed 2023 with the launch of the first carbon-neutral sustainable SIM cards made of 100 percent recycled materials for personal mobile devices, replacing 14 million SIM cards annually. This initiative, inline with its circular economy strategy, makes Telecom Argentina the first telecommunications company in Argentina to evolve towards sustainable practices.