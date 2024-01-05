ASUS ROG Phone 8 Launch Soon, Get Details Here

ASUS ROG Phone 8 will launch on Jan 8, 2024, at the CES 2024. Three phones are expected to be released on this smartphone series - ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Whether it will launch at the same time in India or not is unknown at the moment. Even before the launch, some of the specifications have been leaked of the device. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is the flagship chipset for high-end smartphones in 2024. Let's take a look at some of the specifications that are already leaked.









Read More - OnePlus 12R Confirmed Specifications ahead of India Launch

ASUS ROG Phone 8: What to Expect in Specifications?

As mentioned, the ROG Phone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The vanilla ROG Phone 8 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The device could feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. These specs would make the phone ideal for mobile gaming.

To run such a power phone, a 5500mAh battery is expected to be inside the device with support for 65W fast charging. Since it is the latest smartphone series from ASUS, it is likely to run on Android 14-based ROG UI out of the box. In the camera department, the device could feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary camera in the rear setup. Accompanying the primary camera, there could be two more sensors including a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP 3x optical zoom lens.

Read More - Moto G34 5G India Launch Confirmed for Jan 9

Apart from all this, the device is likely to come with IP58 certification and Wi-Fi 6E support. Of course, it is going to support 5G as well and would have a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.