ASUS ROG Phone 8 Launch Soon, Get Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The ROG Phone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The vanilla ROG Phone 8 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The device could feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. These specs would make the phone ideal for mobile gaming. 

Highlights

  • ASUS ROG Phone 8 will launch on Jan 8, 2024, at the CES 2024.
  • Three phones are expected to be released on this smartphone series - ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate.
  • Whether it will launch at the same time in India or not is unknown at the moment.

Follow Us

asus rog phone 8 launch soon get

ASUS ROG Phone 8 will launch on Jan 8, 2024, at the CES 2024. Three phones are expected to be released on this smartphone series - ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Whether it will launch at the same time in India or not is unknown at the moment. Even before the launch, some of the specifications have been leaked of the device. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is the flagship chipset for high-end smartphones in 2024. Let's take a look at some of the specifications that are already leaked.




Read More - OnePlus 12R Confirmed Specifications ahead of India Launch

ASUS ROG Phone 8: What to Expect in Specifications?

As mentioned, the ROG Phone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The vanilla ROG Phone 8 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The device could feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. These specs would make the phone ideal for mobile gaming.

To run such a power phone, a 5500mAh battery is expected to be inside the device with support for 65W fast charging. Since it is the latest smartphone series from ASUS, it is likely to run on Android 14-based ROG UI out of the box. In the camera department, the device could feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary camera in the rear setup. Accompanying the primary camera, there could be two more sensors including a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP 3x optical zoom lens.

Read More - Moto G34 5G India Launch Confirmed for Jan 9

Apart from all this, the device is likely to come with IP58 certification and Wi-Fi 6E support. Of course, it is going to support 5G as well and would have a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

UP (E) has 32% VLR which tells the story of BSNL there.. BSNL should also look at Haryana circle also…

BSNL Set to Roll Out 4G Services in UP East…

Faraz :

I remember watching 5.5G is here by Huawei few months ago & how he compared 3D with Harry Potter series…

Zain Kuwait Records 10 Gbps Speeds in 5.5G Trial

Faraz :

Well I tried to be extra smart this time by doing a 1559 annual recharge in December thinking unlimited 5G…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Faraz :

I believe almost all of those new customers addition by Jio are 5G customers due to Flipkart BBD & Amazon…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Rupesh :

Don't worry they will give it again as Valentine offer follby Holi pffer and keep on giving like last year.…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments