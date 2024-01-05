Qualcomm Brings Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform to Compete with Apple

Qualcomm, a major semiconductor maker, announced the arrival of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. It is meant to deliver an amazing spatial computing experience and is the successor to the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will help unleash a more realistic and detailed experience in VR and MR for the users. The GPU and CPU frequencies are 15% and 20% better with the new chip.




Qualcomm said, "Supporting 12 or more concurrent cameras with powerful on-device AI, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices can effortlessly track the user, their movements, and the world around them for effortless navigation and unparalleled experiences that merge physical and digital spaces."

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform will enable 4.3k display resolution with 90 frames per second (fps) support. Qualcomm said Samsung and Google are the early adopters of the chip. Moreover, the new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform will come with 8 times better AI (artificial intelligence) performance on the chip. There will be support for Wi-Fi 7, making the tech futuristic.

Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, "Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops."

Inkang Song, vice president and head of the technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more.

"We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences," said, Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google.

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced a new mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) reference design in collaboration with Goertek. The design incorporates eye-tracking technology from Tobii and is compatible with both 3K per eye (Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2) and 4K per eye (Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2) configurations.

Expert Opinion

