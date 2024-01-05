CTI Towers Acquires 56 Towers in North Dakota From SRT

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

CTI Towers strengthens its footprint by acquiring 56 towers in North Dakota, enhancing 5G connectivity in rural areas.

Highlights

  • CTI Towers purchases 56 towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications.
  • Focus on providing essential 5G access to rural communities.
  • CTI Towers now manages over 1,800 towers across the US.

Follow Us

CTI Towers Acquires 56 Towers in North Dakota From SRT
North Carolina-based CTI Towers, a provider of wireless towers in the US and a portfolio company of Palistar Capital (Palistar), announced this week the acquisition of 56 towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications (SRT). This acquisition significantly expands CTI Towers' footprint in the region. SRT Communications, headquartered in Minot, North Dakota, is the state's largest telecommunications cooperative.

Also Read: Everest and TowerCo Acquire 546 Wireless Towers From Charter Communications




Rural 5G Access

"We are excited to announce this transaction, which will provide crucial 5G access to end users in a rural area," said CTI Towers. "As we continue to expand our portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets, CTI is proud to share that we now own and manage over 1,800 towers throughout the US."

In response to the transaction, SRT commented, "CTI Towers is one of the premier tower companies in the US, and we are pleased to partner on this transaction with David and his team."

Growing Portfolio

As reported by TelecomTalk in December 2023, CTI Towers acquired rights for 525 towers located in Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California from Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, an independent fiber bandwidth provider in the US.

Also Read: CTI Towers Acquires 525 Towers from Conterra Networks

In November 2022, CTI Towers expanded its portfolio by acquiring 180 towers across 14 states in the US from Uniti Group. In May of the same year, CTI Towers confirmed the completion of its acquisition of SCI Towers, an independent communications tower developer with whom it had a joint venture partnership since 2016. SCI Towers provided tower build solutions for customers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

UP (E) has 32% VLR which tells the story of BSNL there.. BSNL should also look at Haryana circle also…

BSNL Set to Roll Out 4G Services in UP East…

Faraz :

I remember watching 5.5G is here by Huawei few months ago & how he compared 3D with Harry Potter series…

Zain Kuwait Records 10 Gbps Speeds in 5.5G Trial

Faraz :

Well I tried to be extra smart this time by doing a 1559 annual recharge in December thinking unlimited 5G…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Faraz :

I believe almost all of those new customers addition by Jio are 5G customers due to Flipkart BBD & Amazon…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Rupesh :

Don't worry they will give it again as Valentine offer follby Holi pffer and keep on giving like last year.…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments