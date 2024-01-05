U Mobile Expands Fibre Reach by Over 1 Million Malaysian Households in Time Partnership



Malaysian telecommunications service provider U Mobile has recently announced the expansion of its U Home Fibre home broadband plan (previously known as Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband), with a focus on high-rise buildings along the Western coast of Peninsular Malaysia. U Mobile said it has partnered with Time dotCom (Time) to extend the availability of its Fibre home broadband plan to a total of 1.3 million households by leveraging Time's fiber infrastructure footprint.

Introduction of New Plan and Revised Pricing

To mark this broadened reach, U Mobile has launched a new U Home Fibre plan offering 300 Mbps at RM 139, enhancing its existing portfolio comprising 100 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps plans. Additionally, the monthly subscription fees for all existing U Home Fibre broadband plans have been revamped for increased affordability. The company said its 100 Mbps plan is now priced at RM 99, 500 Mbps at RM 159, and 1 Gbps at RM 289.

Limited-Time Promotional Rebate

Furthermore, U Mobile is celebrating its expanded coverage by offering a RM 20 rebate off the monthly fees for all U Home Fibre home broadband plans for a duration of 24 months. Subscribers signing up between December 19, 2023, and March 31, 2024, will benefit from this promotional rebate.

U Mobile's Perspective

"We are delighted that this latest partnership with Time will enable more than 1 million additional households to have access to our attractive U Home Fibre plans. At U Mobile, we believe that we have broadband plans that meet all needs as apart from U Home Fibre, we also have our U Home 5G plan that cater to subscribers with different requirements," said U Mobile.

Time's Commitment to Connectivity

"We're happy to have this opportunity to further our partnership with U Mobile. We have always believed that gig-speed connectivity should be made available to as many Malaysians as possible. The expansion of our coverage footprint has enabled this and we will continue to improve on both our infrastructure and network footprint," said Time.

U Mobile's collaboration with Time not only broadens the availability of its U Home Fibre broadband plans but also introduces new options and revised pricing, making high-speed connectivity more accessible to a broader audience along the Western coast of Peninsular Malaysia.