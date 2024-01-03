Orange Poland Inks Contracts for Broadband Expansion in 20 Areas

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Orange Polska advances its commitment to high-speed internet, signing contracts for broadband networks in 20 areas under Poland's National Reconstruction Plan.

Highlights

  • Orange Polska to construct broadband networks in 91 municipalities.
  • Coverage extension to benefit around 110,000 households and nearly 16,000 enterprises.
  • Orange Polska aims for a total investment of PLN 4.6 billion from 2021 to 2025.

In order to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity in uncovered areas of Poland, Orange Polska has signed contracts for the construction of broadband networks in 20 areas under the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO). With this infrastructure deployment, the coverage of Orange Poland's fiber optic network will increase by around 110,000 households and almost 16,000 enterprises.

Also Read: Orange Poland Offers HD+ Voice Technology for iPhone Users




National Reconstruction Plan Deployment

As part of the infrastructure deployment conducted by the Digital Poland Project Center, telecommunications operators could apply for funding for the construction of broadband networks in 250 areas where providing internet infrastructure is difficult and not commercially viable.

Additionally, Orange noted that the infrastructure deployment and expansion carried out by operators as part of this program are expected to be done with the highest technical standards.

Infrastructure Expansion

Orange Polska said it will build broadband networks in 91 municipalities, and the infrastructure built will allow residents of nearly 1,900 towns to benefit from the digital network. Orange Polska was granted a subsidy of around PLN 500 million, while the operator invested almost PLN 230 million for the development of modern broadband networks throughout the country.

Also Read: Orange Poland Installs 226 New Base Stations in 2023

According to the official release, Orange Poland claimed to be the largest investor in the Polish telecommunications market, investing around PLN 10 billion in the last five years.

Orange noted that from 2021 to 2025, the fiber optic investments by Orange Polska and the company in which it is a co-shareholder, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, will amount to a total of around PLN 4.6 billion.

