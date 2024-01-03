PM Inaugurates Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fiber Connection



The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 1150 crores in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep today. These projects span various sectors, including technology and communication. As part of the same, to provide fast internet within the islands, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection was inaugurated today.

Also Read: Lakshadweep Sees the Addition of 5G BTS in October 2023









KLI - SOFC Project Inauguration

The "Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC)" project will ensure 100 times faster Internet for the people of Lakshadweep. This will improve facilities like government services, medical treatment, education and digital banking. The potential of developing Lakshadweep as a logistics hub will get strength from this, said the Prime Minister's Office in an official statement.

Background of the Project

The Prime Minister addressed the challenge of slow internet speed in Lakshadweep by initiating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project during the Independence Day speech at Red Fort in 2020.

The project has now been completed and inaugurated, boosting internet speed by more than 100 times (from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps). For the first time since independence, Lakshadweep will be connected through Submarine Optic Fibre Cable.

The dedicated submarine OFC promises a paradigm shift in communication infrastructure in the Lakshadweep islands, facilitating faster and more reliable internet services.

Also Read: Government Initiatives for Internet Connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep

KLI Project's Features and Trials

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, the KLI Project is designed to offer speeds up to 100 Gbps and support 4G as well as 5G networks. Trial traffic has been fed into the network, and currently, 3,972 FTTH connections have been provided through this network.