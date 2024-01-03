PM Inaugurates Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fiber Connection

To provide fast internet within the islands, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection was inaugurated today.

Highlights

  • KLI - SOFC project ensures 100 times faster internet, transforming services like healthcare and education.
  • Inauguration marks a historic moment as Lakshadweep gets connected via Submarine Optic Fibre Cable.
  • Internet speed accelerates from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps, a significant milestone for Lakshadweep.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 1150 crores in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep today. These projects span various sectors, including technology and communication. As part of the same, to provide fast internet within the islands, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection was inaugurated today.

KLI - SOFC Project Inauguration

The "Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC)" project will ensure 100 times faster Internet for the people of Lakshadweep. This will improve facilities like government services, medical treatment, education and digital banking. The potential of developing Lakshadweep as a logistics hub will get strength from this, said the Prime Minister's Office in an official statement.

Background of the Project

The Prime Minister addressed the challenge of slow internet speed in Lakshadweep by initiating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project during the Independence Day speech at Red Fort in 2020.

The project has now been completed and inaugurated, boosting internet speed by more than 100 times (from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps). For the first time since independence, Lakshadweep will be connected through Submarine Optic Fibre Cable.

The dedicated submarine OFC promises a paradigm shift in communication infrastructure in the Lakshadweep islands, facilitating faster and more reliable internet services.

KLI Project's Features and Trials

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, the KLI Project is designed to offer speeds up to 100 Gbps and support 4G as well as 5G networks. Trial traffic has been fed into the network, and currently, 3,972 FTTH connections have been provided through this network.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

