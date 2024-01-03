Vodafone Idea and Team Vitality Announce Long-Term Partnership

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In late December, the telco partnered with Gameloft, a major game developer. This deal brought Vi users access to gaming titles from Gameloft inside the Vi app. Many popular games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire Max, Asphalt 9, Clash Royale, and more are available for Vi customers now.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea, the 3rd-largest teleco in India, has partnered with Team Vitality, a Paris-based company recognised internationally in the eSports world.
  • It will be a long-term partnership between the companies to boost the eSports ecosystem in the country.
  • Due to this partnership, Vi customers can participate in exclusive events organised by Team Vitality.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in India, has partnered with Team Vitality, a Paris-based company recognised internationally in the eSports world. It will be a long-term partnership between the companies to boost the eSports ecosystem in the country. In a release, Vi said that the partnership will encompass many aspects such as content partnerships, brand sponsorships, gaming events, and unique experiences at a never-seen-before scale. Due to this partnership, Vi customers can participate in exclusive events organised by Team Vitality.




eSports players can network and participate in meet-and-greet setups with other players in the country when participating in the events organised by Team Vitality. Vodafone Idea is partnering with esports companies to offer its customers several gaming titles inside Vi Games in the Vi app for smartphones.

Vi MiFi Plans Start at Rs 399 Per Month

In late December, the telco partnered with Gameloft, a major game developer. This deal brought Vi users access to gaming titles from Gameloft inside the Vi app. Many popular games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire Max, Asphalt 9, Clash Royale, and more are available for Vi customers now.

In the future, Vi and Team Vitality plan to launch various gaming content and events, according to a release from the company.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said, "Gaming has always been our strategic focus area and we have continuously strived to strengthen our gaming portfolio with right partnerships and relevant offerings. Over the last few years, esports has revolutionized the mobile gaming arena especially with younger audiences, and hence, deepening our focus in this space was a natural progression for Vi Games. We are excited to partner with one of the leading esports organizations of the world - Team Vitality."

Vi Launches Rs 3199 Yearly Plan Bundled With Amazon Prime Video

Randall Fernandez, Managing Director, Team Vitality India said, "We are exhilarated to announce our partnership with Vi. We are at a juncture where technology will catapult gaming to the next level and eagerly look forward to our journey together."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

