Turk Telekom Expands Fiber Networks Across Turkey, Reaching 435,000 Kilometers

We are determined to make the Turkish century the century of digital, with our vision of digitalisation that we transfer to all areas of life and our position of exporting the technologies we develop to the world, said Turk Telekom.

  • Nationwide increase of 435,000 kilometers in fiber network length.
  • Vision of making the Turkish Century the century of digital transformation.
  • Turk Telekom's CEO emphasises non-stop efforts in every city for fast, uninterrupted communication.

Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom has announced its plan to connect all districts and villages in the 81 provinces with end-to-end fiber networks. The telco commenced the New Year with its leadership participating in the field operations for fiber deployment in Canakkale on the night of December 31, 2023, resulting in a nationwide increase in fiber network length to 435,000 kilometers.

New Year Kickoff in Canakkale

Welcoming the New Year in Canakkale alongside field employees engaged in fiber infrastructure operations, the Turk Telekom CEO emphasised their continuous efforts, stating, "They work non-stop, Not only in one city of the country, but in every city." He added, "We collaborate with Turkey's most active companies to provide the fast and uninterrupted communication service required by the new digital world, weaving fiber networks from east to west and north to south."

Extensive Fiber Network Coverage

"As the leader of digital transformation in the Turkish Century, we continue to contribute to the construction of the digital future with our fiber infrastructure investments and high technology in our distinguished city Canakkale, which reflects the spirit of national struggle. We are determined to make the Turkish century the century of digital, with our vision of digitalisation that we transfer to all areas of life and our position of exporting the technologies we develop to the world," said Turk Telekom.

We are building the digital future of our country, said the company as its fiber network reached 435,000 kilometers. Leveraging its technology expertise, Turk Telekom said it digitalises highways, bridges, cities, and cultural and spiritual heritage sites that reflect the nation's history end-to-end.

Turk Telekom Fiber Coverage

Turk Telekom offers 1000 Mbps internet service to users in 11 of the 12 districts of Canakkale through its fiber infrastructure. In an official release, the company highlighted that the fiberisation rate in Canakkale Center has reached 97 percent, 94 percent in Gelibolu, and 96 percent in Gokceada, situated in the westernmost part of Turkey.

Turk Telekom also contributes to smart transportation systems by providing fiber infrastructure on the route covering the Istanbul-Malkara-Canakkale Highway. With the continued expansion of its fiber infrastructure, Turk Telekom reported that its fiber network coverage has reached 32.2 million households throughout Turkey.

