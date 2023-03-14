Turkcell Records Highest Postpaid Subscriber Addition in 13 Years

Turkcell, one of the largest mobile network operators in Turkiye, announced that its full-year 2022 group revenues are up 50% to TRY 53.878 billion, mainly by accelerated ARPU growth and strong subscriber net add performance along with the contribution of digital and fintech business. EBITDA rose 46.5% to TRY 21.994 billion, leading to an EBITDA margin of 40.8% and operating profit (EBIT) was up 62.1%, resulting in an EBIT margin of 23.2%. Net income was up 119.7% to TRY 11.1 billion, including a major one-off item (net TRY 4.6 billion deferred tax income impact) resulting from fixed asset revaluation; excluding one-off, net income rose 83.7% to TRY 6.4 billion.

Turkcell Turkey Subscriber Base

Turkcell's Turkey subscriber base grew by 2.3 million net additions in FY22, including 1.9 million mobile post-paid (taking postpaid share in mobile base to 68.1%) net additions, the highest performance since 2009. The telco also reported its best net addition performance with 234,000 fiber additions. In addition, the telco added 887,000 new fiber home passes in the broadband category.

Mobile Data Consumption

In FY22, the average monthly mobile data consumption per user increased by 10.5% to reach 14.7 GB, driven by the rising number of 4.5G users and their data usage. Specifically, the average mobile data consumption of 4.5G users reached 16.0 GB in the same period. As of Q422, Turkcell's network had a total smartphone penetration rate of 87%, out of which 93% were compatible with 4.5G technology.

Turkcell Statement on Earthquake Impact

Natural calamities can happen anywhere, anytime, and incidents under the Act of God cannot be stopped or controlled. The only thing we can do is to be aware of such experiences so that the knowledge helps us to be prepared with contingency plans.

The Turkish operator, Turkcell, alongside its annual results, also released its Initial assessment of the Recent Earthquake's impact. On February 06, 2023, two high-magnitude earthquakes, epicentered in Kahramanmaras yet impacted eleven cities across Southeastern Turkiye, have affected the lives of 14 million people.

In a lengthy statement, Tuckcell has given a detailed outline and the measures the telco took to restore connectivity and communication in the region while supporting the families.

"As Turkcell, we took immediate action after the quakes as quickly and efficiently as possible to ensure the safety of our colleagues and to provide communication to our 6.5 million subscribers in the region."

Base Stations out of Service, and Power Outage

"On the very first day, almost half of our 3,300 base stations in the region was out of service mainly due to power outage and destruction. We rapidly deployed more than 1,200 network personnel to the region to make the necessary repairs. We swiftly reactivated 99% of our sites by deploying around 250 mobile base stations and 1,400 electric generators to compensate for one tower and around 150 base stations that were destroyed. We began to provide Wi-Fi services via mobile base stations in tent and container areas."

Free Communication Packages to Subscribers

"While providing free communication packages to subscribers, healthcare personnel and emergency teams in the region, we have also provided one month of free communication to subscribers in the state of the emergency region. Currently, 68% of our exclusive stores in the region are fully operational, and all our services continue to run uninterruptedly through our digital channels and containers we have deployed in the area."

"We are deeply saddened by the lives lost, which include 21 of our colleagues. We will continue providing aid and support for the families of our colleagues who lost their lives, and for our citizens affected by the earthquake."