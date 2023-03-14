Truecaller and Delhi Police Sign MoU to Tackle Cybercrime

The partnership would see Truecaller providing technical support to the Delhi Police in conducting cyber safety training for police personnel and vulnerable sections of society - including women, first-time internet users and college students. Truecaller and Delhi Police will also continuously share critical information through their social channels to equip citizens with knowledge of good practices to create a safer digital communication experience.

Highlights

  • Truecaller, a major caller identification platform and the Delhi Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle cybercrime.
  • Delhi Police verified phone numbers would be available for citizens in Truecaller's Government Directory Services.
  • This MoU between the Delhi Police and Truecaller would help with combating the growing incidents of impersonation, cybercrime, and fraud and promote safety in communication.

Truecaller

Truecaller, a major caller identification platform and the Delhi Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle cybercrime. Now, Delhi Police verified phone numbers would be available for citizens in Truecaller's Government Directory Services. With this, users would be able to reach out to officials in the Delhi Police in case they need help. This MoU between the Delhi Police and Truecaller would help with combating the growing incidents of impersonation, cybercrime, and fraud and promote safety in communication. Impersonation is one of the most common ways in which fraudulent activities take place. By bringing verified phone numbers to its platform, Truecaller is helping out citizens in reaching out to the correct people whenever they need help.

The partnership would also see Truecaller providing technical support to the Delhi Police in conducting cyber safety training for police personnel and vulnerable sections of society - including women, first-time internet users and college students. Truecaller and Delhi Police will also continuously share critical information through their social channels to equip citizens with knowledge of good practices to create a safer digital communication experience. Truecaller is scheduled to conduct the first CyberWise training session under the partnership for Delhi Police personnel on March 18th, later this week.

Truecaller has been bringing verified government contacts to its platform for Indian citizens. This would help the users in avoiding reaching out to an impersonator. Impersonators often steal the money of the users by pretending to be officials inside government organisations.

Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs, Truecaller, said, "We are excited to partner with Delhi Police to forward our joint mission to improve safety in digital communication by empowering mobile users to become responsible Digital nagariks. Truecaller users will be able to access verified numbers of Delhi Police officers through our Government Directory Services for better delivery of citizen services and tackle impersonation, one of the key causes leading to frauds."

