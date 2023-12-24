Orange Poland Offers HD+ Voice Technology for iPhone Users

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Wishing your loved ones a Merry Christmas just got sweeter thanks to Orange Poland's HD+ voice upgrade for iPhones.

Highlights

  • Crystal-clear conversations for iPhone users.
  • Enhanced voice quality with the EVS codec.
  • Almost 60 percent of VoLTE calls in Orange network upgraded.

Orange Poland has introduced HD+ voice services for its users using Apple iPhones for calls between Orange and T-Mobile. This week, Orange Polska announced an enhancement in voice quality to enable users to wish and greet their dear ones with Season's Greetings. The company implemented the EVS codec at the interface of network operators.

Also Read: Orange Poland Installs 226 New Base Stations in 2023

HD Voice + Calls for iPhone Users

According to Orange Poland, the EVS codec, delivering the highest voice call technology, creates an immersive, live conversation experience for users. The official release stated, "Say goodbye to distractions and background noise, and hello to the clear and resonant voice of your conversation partner."

Orange noted that previously, the HD+ quality standard was primarily utilised by Android smartphone users. However, iPhone models from 11 and above now support the EVS codec for calls within the Orange network and between Orange and T-Mobile. This voice enhancement extends to both outgoing and incoming calls, amplifying the benefits of HD Voice+ technology.

Also Read: Orange Polska Expands Mobile Network to Meet Surging Demand

Increased HD Voice + Usage

As a result of these advancements, Orange said that nearly 60 percent of VoLTE calls within the Orange Poland network are now conducted in the HD Voice+ standard. The call quality, set in HD+, depends on the compatibility of both the network and the devices involved with the EVS codec.

Orange Poland mentioned that the HD Voice+ standard is available for smartphones that support EVS and use VoLTE or WiFi Calling. Notably, all phones available through Orange since July 2021 offer VoLTE support, ensuring a universal experience for users.

Expert Opinion

